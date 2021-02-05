Frustrating Warzone glitch completely breaks in-game operator menu

A frustrating new Warzone glitch has completely broken the operator menu in-game, preventing players from choosing different characters before they head into a match.

There’s no denying that Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular and successful battle royale titles in the genre. From the game’s impressive gunplay to the diverse and expansive landscape of Verdansk, it’s easy to see why so many players choose to play the title every single day.

Despite this, the game certainly isn’t without its faults and issues. Game-breaking glitches have plagued the title since its release and the player base is beginning to lose its patience with the developers.

Now, the February 5 update, which was intended to fix a number of issues in-game, has introduced another bug that is affecting players before they enter a match.

February update introduces new operator glitch

After installing the recently released February 5 update, some Warzone players realized that their in-game operator menu was completely inaccessible.

If a player attempts to click on the Operator menu in-game, it simply returns them to the play tab, making it impossible for players to choose their character before they head into a match.

Although this glitch doesn’t directly affect Warzone’s gameplay, for the community, it just feels like another slap in the face after installing an update that was meant to fix the game’s problems, not cause more.

Uh oh… The #Warzone update has broken the Operators tab – now you can't access it to check or change your Operator 😐 pic.twitter.com/WMVBe2VDPT — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 5, 2021

In terms of a fix, it’s difficult to tell how long it will take the developers to resolve the issue.

Countless bugs have been left unfixed throughout 2020 and into the new year, but as this one is affecting a large majority of the player base, hopefully, it is prioritized and sorted as quickly as possible.

These types of bugs coupled with the title’s severe cheating and hacking issues mean Warzone isn’t having the greatest start to the new year. Fingers crossed the developers can get it together in 2021 and start ironing these major issues that are massively affecting the gameplay experience.