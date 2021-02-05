Logo
Frustrating Warzone glitch completely breaks in-game operator menu

Published: 5/Feb/2021 10:29

by Alex Garton
Warzone Operators
Activision/Raven Software

A frustrating new Warzone glitch has completely broken the operator menu in-game, preventing players from choosing different characters before they head into a match.

There’s no denying that Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular and successful battle royale titles in the genre. From the game’s impressive gunplay to the diverse and expansive landscape of Verdansk, it’s easy to see why so many players choose to play the title every single day.

Despite this, the game certainly isn’t without its faults and issues. Game-breaking glitches have plagued the title since its release and the player base is beginning to lose its patience with the developers.

Now, the February 5 update, which was intended to fix a number of issues in-game, has introduced another bug that is affecting players before they enter a match.

Activision/Raven Software
Warzone’s Season 1 update was implemented on December 16.

February update introduces new operator glitch

After installing the recently released February 5 update, some Warzone players realized that their in-game operator menu was completely inaccessible.

If a player attempts to click on the Operator menu in-game, it simply returns them to the play tab, making it impossible for players to choose their character before they head into a match.

Although this glitch doesn’t directly affect Warzone’s gameplay, for the community, it just feels like another slap in the face after installing an update that was meant to fix the game’s problems, not cause more.

In terms of a fix, it’s difficult to tell how long it will take the developers to resolve the issue.

Countless bugs have been left unfixed throughout 2020 and into the new year, but as this one is affecting a large majority of the player base, hopefully, it is prioritized and sorted as quickly as possible.

These types of bugs coupled with the title’s severe cheating and hacking issues mean Warzone isn’t having the greatest start to the new year. Fingers crossed the developers can get it together in 2021 and start ironing these major issues that are massively affecting the gameplay experience.

How to get points fast in Firebase Z: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 5/Feb/2021 10:24

by David Purcell
Firebase z
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War added a brand new Firebase Z map to the game with its February 4 patch, and if you’re wondering how to get more points (or money) while playing it, you’ve come to the right place. 

A plethora of famous Zombies maps have been released by Treyarch in the last decade, and it all started with Nacht Der Untoten back on the original Black Ops game.

You won’t be surprised to know that things have changed since then, and most recently with Firebase Z, the money/points system has been tweaked as well. Now, for this, it has its negatives and its positives.

Let’s take a look through those, shall we…

firebase z
Activision
Here’s a satellite image of Firebase Z.

How to get points in Firebase Z

How the points system works

You won’t be building up points in the same way this time, which might be confusing at first glance for players, but if you’re used to Die Maschine by now, then you’ll be right at home.

Unlike previous maps where damage dealt allowed you to rack up points to spend, this time Treyarch have changed things up a bit. You’re going to need to kill the Zombie to be granted a bonus, rather than being rewarded for landing individual strikes or shots that may not lead to a kill.

The negative of this, of course, is that the old fashioned use of melee attacks in the early game will only be effective if you down the enemy. Previously, each attack through windows would grant enough money to go out and buy a wall weapon.

Perk Machines

Firebase Z perk machine
Treyarch
Here’s what the Perk Machines look like in Firebase Z – pretty standard for a regular Zombies player.

If you find a Perk Machine in Firebase Z, there’s something you can do to rack up some bonus points. Simply go prone in front of it and it should spit out some cash for you to pick up.

It’s not an insane strategy, but every little helps. This can be done one time per game, per Perk Machine, so keep that in mind.

Headshots

It doesn’t take a genius to figure it out in-game, but it’s worth noting that headshots are a great way – once you have a weapon – to rack up some valuable points.

When you’re later in the game and have a nice weapon setup, this won’t be an issue. Early game, however, hitting heads can be a great way to get you started and obviously the Zombies will die quicker too.