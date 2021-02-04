 Warzone's cheating update gets mixed reactions from CoD players & streamers - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone’s cheating update gets mixed reactions from CoD players & streamers

Published: 4/Feb/2021 0:09

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Warzone

Activision finally responded to the cheating issue plaguing Warzone right now by banning 60,000 accounts and promising to do more in terms of anti-cheat but the response has been mixed, with some players thinking it’s clearly not enough for the battle royale game in its current state.

On February 3, 2021, Activision finally addressed the elephant in the room: the company announced it would be be taking a serious look into the cheating problem affecting Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite numerous ban waves, little has been done to seriously nip the issue the bud, much to the frustration of the community.

As a part of their announcement, the publishing giant confirmed that it had banned 60,000 cheating accounts in a new ban wave and that it would be taking steps to improve its anti-cheat software, as well as its communication with the players.

Obviously, some streamers and content creators have taken this as unequivocal good news, as the community rarely got an update on anti-cheat before. That being said, others clearly aren’t satisfied with this response, thinking it’s not enough considering the state the game is in right now.

Reactions to the Warzone ban wave and cheating update

One of the most notable responses has been from TimtheTatman, who clearly wasn’t impressed by the new wave of bans. In a recent stream, he didn’t mince words, saying that he “didn’t care” about the bans until the game gets a proper anti-cheat system.

“60,000 accounts got banned today? Yeah, and it’s gonna be 60,000 new accounts, who gives a f*ck,” Tim said. “The fact that they are celebrating banning 60,000 accounts is almost laughable, cause all they’re gonna do is just make another account.

Other content creators were a bit more receptive to the move. Drift0r put out a short video on his Twitter account after the update went live, commenting on the changes that Raven and Activision have promised to implement in the future, and he seemed a bit more positive about it.

“Everything is looking really good, I mean, this might take a little while to implement, but we went from disaster to on the right path to fix…and I’m hoping that over the next couple of weeks Warzone returns and becomes an awesome cheat-free game once again,” Drift0r said.

Another seemingly positive reaction came from Vikkstar, who famously quit Warzone recently back at the end of January after witnessing cheaters streaming on Facebook.

After the news was posted to Call of Duty’s official Twitter account, the streamer tweeted that it was a “step in the right direction” and that he hoped it all paid off.

Other members of the community seem to be mixed about the whole situation as well, with a seemingly even split between people who are reacting positively, and people who think that this is not enough or even a non-response.

All in all, it remains to be seen just how effective this is going to be. As people point out, the fact that these weren’t hardware bans means all of those 60,000 players can just make a new account and come right back on, generally without a problem.

Here’s hoping they follow through with all their promises, however, and address the issue head-on.

Call of Duty

Activision sued for allegedly stealing Warzone Operator design

Published: 3/Feb/2021 23:23 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 23:51

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Clayton Haugen

Share

Modern Warfare Warzone

A writer and photographer has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, claiming the company committed copyright infringement and modeled Mara, a popular Operator in Warzone and Modern Warfare, after a character he created for his story years prior.

According to a brand new lawsuit filed in Texas, and first reported by TorrentFreak, writer and photographer Clayton Haugen contends that Activision committed copyright infringement with the Modern Warfare and Warzone Operator Mara.

Haugen says the company deliberately copied her design from Cade Janus, a character featured in his own short story, November Renaissance, and the similarities are pretty striking.

Activision
Mara was added to Modern Warfare during Season 1 of the game’s post-launch content season.

Both Mara and Janus share the same model, Alex Zedra, and, based on the images provided by the lawsuit below, the look of Janus is very similar to the Warzone Operator. Haugen apparently hired Zindra for the role of Cade Janus in 2017, nearly two years before she debuted as an Operator in Modern Warfare.

Haugen is even going as far as to say that Activision used the same photographer and hair professionals he had hired to attend to Zindra during his original Janus photoshoot. He says the company even had pictures of his character’s photoshoot up on the studio walls for reference.

“In addition to hiring the same talent, they also hired the same makeup professional who had prepared the talent for Haugen’s Cade Janus Photographs,” the lawsuit states. “They instructed the makeup professional to prepare the talent exactly as she had done for Haugen’s Cade Janus Photographs. They instructed her to style the talent’s hair exactly as she had done for Haugen’s Cade Janus photographs, even using the same hair piece extension.”

The Mara Operator wasn’t just any regular character in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Apart from being one of the more prominently-used characters, she was used heavily in the promotion of Modern Warfare’s first season back in December of 2019.

Not only that, but the model, Zedra, is very active on social media with over 118K followers on Twitter, so her online presence has kept the fictional Mara character relevant long after her debut in-game.

At the time of writing, Activision is yet to issue an official comment or reply in regards to the lawsuit, so we’ll provide you with regular updates as more information becomes available.