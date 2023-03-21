Forgotten Modern Warfare 2 marksman rifle leaps up meta rankings after RPK nerfs

Since the launch of Season 2, a number of new weapons have entered the Warzone 2 meta, and that’s happened again after the mid-season Reloaded update, with the meta shifting and more weapons becoming viable. Now, one forgotten rifle from MW2 is climbing up the rankings.

For the first few months of Warzone 2 on Al Mazrah, you’d be hard-pushed to find a player not using the RPK LMG and a Fennec SMG as their secondary.

With a string of nerfs, as well as buffs to other weapons, they are no longer clear-cut favorites in Warzone 2, in either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. In fact, both have fallen way down the meta rankings with extremely low pick rates after Season 2 Reloaded.

In their place has come a far more varied meta with a mix of LMGs, Assault Rifles, SMGs and more. One gun that has been quietly becoming way more popular and can really rip off heads, though, is a marksman rifle that previously hadn’t got much love in battle royale or multiplayer.

TAQ M growing in popularity in Warzone 2

The TAQ M is a marksman rifle that hasn’t really had much love since Warzone 2 dropped, but is slowly climbing the meta rankings of late.

According to WZRanked, the TAQ M is now the 10th most popular weapon at the time of writing with a 2% pick rate, a solid spike up from where it was just a few weeks ago.

WZRanked The TAQ M is in the top 10 and is seeing more use after the Season 2 Reloaded update.

This places it firmly ahead of the likes of the RPK, Chimera, RAAL, and Kastov-74u, and it can certainly pack a punch too.

Be sure to check out our best TAQ M loadout for Warzone 2, because this might help you stay ahead of the meta and rack up the kills.