Abandoned Warzone 2 LMG “decimates” in Season 4 with deadly TTK

A forgotten LMG has become a pretty viable option in Warzone 2 Season 4, as it can dominate games with a pretty impressive TTK.

With the start of Warozne 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4, the Call of Duty devs decided to finally make some big changes to the meta.

The Cronen Squall, which had been the long-standing to-to weapon of choice in the battle royale, was hit with a nerf and the assault rifle has fallen off in a big way. As a result, the meta has been shake-up and new weapons have come to the forefront.

As it stands, the ISO 45 SMG, Lachmann-556, SO-14, and HBR 56 have become the new go-to guns as they’re all viable. Though, there is an LMG that could actually challenge those top spots even though barely anyone is using it right now.

Best Rapp H LMG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4

The LMG in question? Well, it’s the Rapp H. That’s according to WhosImmortal, as the Warzone 2 guru highlighted it in his July 2 video, claiming it has a deadly TTK that’s up there with some of the best.

“If you can learn to use this weapon effectively, it is so so good. Its mid-range TTK is anything but mid. Even if it’s close-range TTK. If you’ve got your sights up in a fight, it’s going to shred,” he said, noting it does have a challenging recoil to combat.

“Spend some time in the Firing Range, figure out how to use this weapon to its advantage and you’re going to be frying and decimating absolutely everyone.”

The loadout for the Rapp H barely changes from when it was previously in with a shout of being meta. Just this time around, the Warzone guru suggests using the FTAC Ripper underbarrel and Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip on the LMG.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 100-round drum

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Timestamp of 8:14

As noted, the Rapp is still going fairly under the radar. WZRanked has it as the 43rd most-used gun in the game with a 0.1% pick rate.

That’s a far cry from when it was in and around the top 10 in previous seasons. Though, we do expect it to rise somewhat given its power.