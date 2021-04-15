Florida Mutineers bring back Havok to replace Slacked for CDL Stage 3 - Dexerto

The Florida Mutineers have picked up Colt ‘Havok’ McLendon to replace benched veteran Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry going into Stage 3 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

After a poor performance at the Stage 2 Major, which saw them lose in the second round and finish in 9/10th place, the Mutineers quietly revealed that their veteran leader would be removed from the starting line-up.

While it was reported that the Mutineers were trialing several options, including the likes of Decemate and Saints, they ultimately decided to promote Havok from the bench for Stage 3 and potentially beyond.

G R E A S Y G A N G 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/HNpxdW0vb8 — Florida Mutineers #f3f3 (@Mutineers) April 15, 2021

Florida have been struggling in the opening two Stages of this CDL season, showing glimmers of brilliance but never quite getting the results needed to show what they’re all about.

Advertisement

Statistically, Slacked wasn’t putting up the same numbers as his teammates, and this could be what led them to make the decision to move him to the bench.

The full Florida Mutineers roster is as follows: