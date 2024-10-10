MAD Lions player kicked from team right after LoL Worlds 2024 failure

MAD Lions KOI mid laner Fresskowy was let go by the team almost immediately after they dropped out of Worlds 2024, with him being criticized for his play and lacking the ability to play Yone, one of the most prominent mid laners on the Worlds patch meta.

As a result, he’s been “allowed to explore options” as it’s usually termed when a team is trying to sell a player’s contract. Their last match was on October 7, and he announced that he’s looking for a new team just three days later on October 10.

Fresskowy was a rookie player for the LEC. Though he’s been playing LoL competitively since 2017, he had a lot to prove coming into the big leagues for MAD Lions. And, for most of the year, it looked like this team was going to be a failure.

Though they had a strong start in LEC Winter 2024 with a second place finish for the split, they didn’t manage a podium finish for the rest of the year up until the Season Finals. Their third place finish there qualified them for Worlds 2024 despite an overall negative win rate for the year.

This method of qualification drew a good deal of criticism from LEC fans, with many fearing that MAD wouldn’t be able to make a dent at 2024’s international event. And, though they’d make it out of Play-Ins, MAD Lions ultimately fell without getting a win in the Swiss stage after a loss to GAM, a minor region team from Vietnam’s VCS.

Though Fresskowy had some good performances at Worlds 2024, he didn’t manage to carry with his leads when he got them, and he wasn’t great at Yone despite that champion being one of the strongest in the meta. As a result, he’s been allowed to look for options.

However, this mid laner’s contract doesn’t end until 2026, meaning there may be a hefty buyout for any team trying to grab this player.

To learn more about LoL’s already hectic off-season, check out our rostermania hub.