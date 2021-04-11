Ultra win $500K CDL Stage 2 Major: final placements, highlights, recap

The second Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is now in the books and the underdog Toronto Ultra stunningly emerged as champions after upsetting Atlanta FaZe in the Grand Final. Everything you need to catch up on all the action can be found below.

JUMP TO SECTION:

CDL Stage 2 Major: Final Placements

The $500,000 prize pool is split between the top eight teams, with the winner getting $200K and 75 CDL Points. Teams who finish 7th or below do not get any prize money.

Placement Team Prize ($USD) CDL Points 1 Toronto Ultra $200,000 75 2 Atlanta FaZe $120,000 60 3 Dallas Empire $80,000 50 4 Minnesota ROKKR $40,000 40 5-6 OpTic Chicago $20,000 30 Los Angeles Thieves $20,000 30 7-8 New York Subliners $10,000 20 Seattle Surge $10,000 20 9-10 Florida Mutineers $0 10 London Royal Ravens $0 10 11-12 Los Angeles Guerrillas $0 0 Paris Legion $0 0

Grand Final highlights & recap

FaZe and Ultra traded blows over the first two maps – Atlanta taking the first Hardpoint comfortably before Toronto answered back with a pretty dominant showing on Miami S&D.

But it was the third map was that caught a lot of fans by surprise after Ultra won their first respawn mode vs FaZe this entire season to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Ultra’s lead set the stage for a potential massive upset but the boys in red answered quickly and decisively, dominating Apocalypse HP before winning a big S&D on Moscow.

The game five S&D was a whirlwind of emotion: Atlanta took a big 4-0 lead before Toronto stunningly reeled off five straight rounds, and the map ultimately came down to Round 11, which saw Arcitys pull off a gutsy 1v1 clutch for the win.

The melons on this guy!!! @Arcitys sticks the defuse in a clutch 1v1 🍈#EZAF | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/v1BXF8WL5p — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 12, 2021

Now having lost back-to-back maps, Ultra had to stem the bleeding and did they ever. First, they annihilated FaZe on Raid Control thanks to a performance for the ages from CleanX, who went on the type of killing spree that’s rarely seen in professional CoD.

That was followed by a similarly monstrous effort on Express S&D, as this time it was Bance’s turn to wow the fans, going 10-0 and leading Toronto to a rare 6-0 map win for a 4-3 series lead.

Legendary performance from @TCleanX in this Grand Final… this dude is LIGHTS OUT 🔥#SooUltra | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/R3O4MAwNH7 — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 12, 2021

With momentum fully on their side and just one more map win away from completing a historic tournament run, Ultra seized on the opportunity with another masterclass on Checkmate HP, decimating the league’s best team to secure the Stage 2 Major victory.

"No Zinni, no winni"

"The roster change won't pay off"

"They should have benched Bance"@TorontoUltra defied all odds and expectations to pull off a historic #CDL2021 run 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5477zufHN6 — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 12, 2021

CDL Stage 2 Major: Results, highlights, recaps, bracket

Here is the finalized bracket for the Major; where each team started in the bracket depended on where they finished in their Stage 2 groups.

Day 1 — Wednesday, April 7

Round Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Losers R1 Thieves 3-0 Legion LAT 250-203 (Checkmate) LAT 6-0 (Raid) LAT 3-0 (Checkmate) N/A N/A Losers R1 Mutineers 3-0 Guerrillas FLA 250-169 (Moscow) FLA 6-4 (Express) FLA 3-0 (Checkmate) N/A N/A

Match 1: New-look Thieves make dominant statement

Not many predicted Thieves would win their opening match at the Stage 2 Major after their massive struggles and an impromptu lineup change, but the new-look LA roster shut down their doubters with a massive sweep of Legion. Drazah, who replaced SlasheR in the lineup, excelled in the series, dropping a 1.72 K/D in his return to the CDL.

Match 2: Mutineers eliminate red-hot Guerrillas

After a monster week with wins against FaZe and Thieves, many had slated Guerrillas as the likeliest team to make a Losers Bracket run. Well, that prediction is now out of the window after Mutineers handed them a surprise 3-0 loss, capped off by a very strong performance on Control.

Day 2 —Thursday, April 8

Round Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Winners R1 Empire 3-0 Subliners DAL 250-215 (Moscow) DAL 6-0 (Express) DAL 3-1 (Checkmate) N/A N/A Winners R1 Ultra 3-1 OpTic CHI 250-236 (Checkmate) TOR 6-5 (Moscow) TOR 3-1 (Raid) TOR 250-234 (Raid) N/A Losers R2 Royal Ravens 2-3 Thieves LON 250-163 (Apocalypse) LON 6-2 (Miami) LAT 3-1 (Checkmate) LAT 250-189 (Raid) LAT 6-4 (Moscow) Losers R2 Surge 3-1 Mutineers FLA 250-144 (Moscow) SEA 6-5 (Express) SEA 3-1 (Garrison) SEA 250-222 (Checkmate) N/A

Match 1: Empire back in form with big sweep

Empire made the rest of the league aware that they’re back to their championship form with a dominant sweep of Subliners, including a massive 6-0 on Express S&D. With the win, Dallas improved to 3-0 vs New York on the year, including back-to-back sweeps in the two Majors.

Match 2: Ultra shake things up with stunning upset

A big upset in the first round saw Ultra send OpTic down to the Losers Bracket with a big upset victory. It looked as though the Green Wall would stay hot after taking the first map, but three in a row from Toronto threw the Winners Bracket into chaos.

UPSET CITY!@TorontoUltra show no mercy and claim a 3-1 victory against @OpTicCHI, sending them to the elimination bracket. #SooUltra | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/Di1gNzTu3K — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 8, 2021

Match 3: Massive reverse sweep keeps Thieves alive

It looked as though LA Thieves’ resurgence would be limited to a single match after they went down 0-2 to Royal Ravens, but a resilient effort saw them win the final three maps to complete the reverse sweep, ensuring their survival for at least one more round of the tournament.

Match 4: Surge look strong in elimination of Mutineers

Surge continued their recently improved form with a convincing 3-1 win over Mutineers, taking the final three maps after losing the first Hardpoint. A couple of key moments decided the match: first the big Round 11 on Express S&D and then the furious final few moments of the Checkmate Hardpoint.

The waters of Seattle were too rough for the @Mutineers to stay afloat. @SeattleSurge claim the 3-1 win, eliminating Florida from the Major. #DrownThemOut | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/AVdsaynsGJ — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 9, 2021

Day 3 – Friday, April 9

Round Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Winners R2 RØKKR 2-3 Empire MIN 250-170 (Moscow) DAL 6-5 (Raid) DAL 3-2 (Raid) MIN 250-212 (Checkmate) DAL 6-5 (Miami) Winners R2 FaZe 3-1 Ultra ATL 250-114 (Moscow) TOR 6-2 (Raid) ATL 3-0 (Raid) ATL 250-228 (Checkmate) N/A Losers R3 OpTic 3-1 Surge SEA 250-202 (Raid) CHI 6-2 (Checkmate) CHI 3-1 (Raid) CHI 250-183 (Garrison) N/A Losers R3 Subliners 0-3 Thieves LAT 250-200 (Checkmate) LAT 6-1 (Checkmate) LAT 3-1 (Checkmate) N/A N/A

Match 1: Empire finally beat ROKKR in five-map thriller

It took three tries, but Empire finally got their first win vs ROKKR and, just as with their first two matchups, this one went all the way to a game five. The Control proved to be a crucial turning point, as a Dallas win with just 0.1 seconds on the clock allowed them to come back from 0-2 down to take the map.

Match 2: FaZe cruise into second straight Winners Final

Atlanta FaZe took care of business in their first match of the Major as they defeated Ultra 3-1 to make it back-to-back Winners Finals. Toronto showed life with an impressive S&D to tie the series early, but FaZe’s massive 100-point comeback on Checkmate HP secured the series win.

Match 3: OpTic eliminate Surge in tidy win

OpTic survived for at least one more round in the Major after taking care of business vs Surge. A fast start for Seattle saw them win the first Hardpoint rather comfortably before three straight maps from the Green Wall won them the series, eliminating Surge in 7/8th place.

Match 4: Thieves stun Subliners in dominant fashion

The cinderella story of LA Thieves rolled on into the third day at the Major, with the Subliners being the next victim of their sudden resurgence. NYSL never looked like they had a chance the entire match, as all four LA players were on their A-game across all three maps.

Day 4 – Saturday, April 10

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Losers R4 Thieves 0-3 Ultra TOR 250-213 (Raid) TOR 6-5 (Moscow) TOR 3-0 (Garrison) N/A N/A Losers R4 ROKKR 3-2 OpTic MIN 250-192 (Garrison) CHI 6-2 (Express) MIN 3-1 (Garrison) CHI 250-138 (Moscow) MIN 6-5 (Moscow) Winners Final FaZe 3-1 Empire ATL 250-155 (Garrison) DAL 6-2 (Express) ATL 3-0 (Raid) DAL 250-222 (Checkmate) N/A

Match 1: Ultra end Thieves’ Cinderella run

All good things must come to an end and Thieves’ magical run in the Losers Bracket was no exception. A strong effort from Ultra saw them secure a big 3-0 win, with the Moscow S&D proving to be huge as Toronto came back from 5-2 down to steal the map.

Match 2: ROKKR stun OpTic in last-second 1v3

An unbelievable, back-and-forth series went the full distance before a mindblowing moment in game five, round 11 saw ROKKR get through to the next round. Things got intense when OpTic’s 5-3 lead vanished late in the final S&D, but the Green Wall looked set to survive after gaining a 3v1 advantage – until they all somehow lined up for Accuracy to mow them down and secure the victory.

WHAT THE **** JUST HAPPENED 🤯@ACCURACYLA WITH THE 1V3 TO WIN ROUND 11!!! pic.twitter.com/txYNrZBl8T — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 10, 2021

Match 3: FaZe beat Empire again to make another Grand Final

In a rematch of the Stage 1 Major Winners Bracket Final, FaZe replicated their success with a 3-1 win over Empire to make it to their second-straight Grand Final. Dallas did avoid getting swept again after a strong win on Express S&D, but Atlanta was in full control after that, thanks to their superstar Simp having his way around the map.

Day 5 – Sunday, April 11

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 12) Losers R5 ROKKR 1-3 Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers Final Empire 1-3 Ultra 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM Grand Final FaZe 3-5 Ultra

CDL Stage 2 Major: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize pool: $500,000 (see prize pool section below for breakdown)

Format: Double-elimination bracket

Seeding determined by Stage 2 standings: 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1 4th place teams start in Losers R2 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1

CDL Points: Based on placement (see placements section below for breakdown)

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Stage 2 Major: Teams & rosters

There’s one major roster change to keep an eye on during the Major as LA Thieves have benched SlasheR for Drazah.

Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match.

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune London Royal Ravens Zed, Dylan, Seany, PaulEhx Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, Drazah, TJHaLy, Venom Minnesota RØKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

