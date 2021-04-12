Mutineers quietly bench Slacked after early CDL Stage 2 Major exit - Dexerto

The Florida Mutineers have quietly moved Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry to the bench following a top 10 finish in the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major.

After a lackluster second stage that saw the Mutineers fall to the bottom of Group B, the CDL franchise has made another roster shuffle. CoD veteran Slacked shared the news in an April 11 tweet just moments after the Stage 2 Major came to an end.

“I’ve officially been benched by Florida,” he revealed. Mutineers socials are yet to comment on the transition at the time of writing.

While Slacked has been moved to the bench, he assured it’s not the end of his competitive run in 2021. “Not sure what the future looks like, but will continue to work hard in Challengers.”

I’ve officially been benched by Florida. Not sure what the future looks like, but will continue to work hard in challengers. Best of luck to them ❤️ — Josiah Berry (@Slacked) April 12, 2021

After a disappointing season with the Seattle Surge in 2020, Slacked was picked up by the Mutineers in December. Just four months into his run with the franchise and he now finds himself on the bench.

As a veteran competitor, Slacked has almost a decade of experience to his name. With multiple major victories across a number of titles, we’ll have to wait and see if he can rebound in the Challengers circuit.

Having been towards the bottom of our power rankings for much of the season, Mutineers’ best showing thus far was a top-eight finish in the Stage 1 Major. Since then, the team has struggled to show up in the big matches. Stage 2 saw the lineup winning just three of their seven games.

With Stage 3 kicking off on April 22, Mutineers have just over a week to reveal Slacked’s replacement. Recent rumors have pointed towards Subliners Academy’s Renato ‘Saints’ Forza joining the team. Forza even hinted at the move himself moments after the announcement.

