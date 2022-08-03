First Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer image leaked by LA Rams NFL player

Our first look at Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer component has slipped out early thanks to a now-deleted Instagram post from a Los Angeles Rams NFL player, revealing the in-game lobby along with a number of returning features.

While Modern Warfare 2 is seemingly just weeks out from its multiplayer Beta, we’re still yet to see the latest iteration of online play. Having instead revealed single-player gameplay first on June 8, Call of Duty fans have had to remain patient on a full multiplayer deep dive.

Before Infinity Ward could prepare its own rundown, however, our first look at Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer offering has now spilled out online. Thanks to an early playtest involving a number of NFL athletes, we now know a little of what to expect.

LA Rams player Cameron Dicker briefly shared an image of his early session with the game on his Instagram reel on August 2. Moments later and this accidental leak was removed and replaced by a more generic image of the game’s cover art instead. But with the internet being the internet, that first picture is continuing to make waves.

Through this leaked screenshot, we see all the typical features of a CoD lobby screen. There’s the player list on the right-hand side, setup options, a look at the game mode in focus, along with a map preview in the bottom right corner.

Speaking on the latter, we now have confirmation on a previously leaked museum map. Valderas Museum is the official name of the location, dropping players into a vibrant summer day in Spain.

This early image also confirmed the return of CoDCaster for another year. This crucial feature allows for spectators to view any given match, thus enabling the Call of Duty League to function properly.

Unsurprisingly, Play, Weapons, Operators, and Barracks sit atop the lobby screen, allowing players to jump between menus and customize both their equipment and appearance, as well as check challenge progress, statistics, and the like.

While plans can always change in the last few weeks before launch, it’s safe to assume much of this lobby screen will remain in place for the final build. Though should that not be the case, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.