Modern Warfare 2 players praise 10v10 playlist but mourn loss of Gun game

Warzone 2’s cheating report system has been criticized.

Modern Warfare 2 listened to community feedback and added a 10v10 playlist, but it comes at the expense of Gun Game.

Infinity Ward’s handling of multiplayer and Warzone 2 playlists has drawn criticism from community members. WZ2 players slammed the developers for “drip feeding” Resurgence playlists, demanding the ability to always play in any squad size.

Meanwhile, multiplayer fans bashed an “infuriating” removal of the 24/7 Shipment playlist. Infinity Ward cycles through different iterations of Shipment, Shoot House, and Shoot the Ship rotations, creating frustration among fans.

MW2 fans praised the decision to reintroduce Gun Game as part of the Season 2 update. The developers replaced the iconic party mode with a 10v10 moshpit playlist eliciting a bittersweet reaction.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 2 players split over new weekly playlist

Activision Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 added Gun Game as a playable game mode.

On March 8, Infinity Ward announced a new weekly playlist, including a 10v10 mosh pit playlist. This marks the first time MW2 players can play in matches larger than 6v6 on maps other than the environments designed for Ground War.

Call of Duty Vanguard introduced combat pacing, offering players 6v6, 14v14, or 24v24 player lobbies. MW2 community members begged for large modes to freshen up multiplayer, but their wish came at the expense of the Gun Game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One Reddit thread bashed Gun Game’s removal, while another praised a 10v10 playlist.

In support of larger matches, one player responded, “Just dropping into this now, I can’t believe they listened. Mayhem incoming.”

Article continues after ad

A second user added, “I hope 10v10 is permanent. It really gives that old-school ground war feel, and I love the chaos.”

On the other hand, a disgruntled fan argued, “a fun game mode dangled like a carrot and taken away; what a surprise.”

For now, players must keep an eye on social media and log on for their favorite game modes while they have the opportunity.