FaZe Swagg explains why MW2 Remastered Warzone integration would be so “crazy”

Popular Warzone streamer and YouTuber Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has spoken with OpTic Chicago CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez about the state of Warzone, and discussed how “crazy” it would be for a Modern Warfare 2 Remastered integration.

Modern Warfare 2 is almost unanimously agreed upon as one of the greatest Call of Duty games of all time by long-time fans.

It built upon a great standard set by Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, introducing some iconic maps, weapons, streaks and more to the franchise.

It’s been 12 years since the game initially launched, but the hype for it has never truly died down, with rumors of MW2 Remastered constantly being bandied about — but Swagg actually thinks it would be perfect for Warzone.

The two were discussing the current state of Warzone when the topic popped up. Many top streamers have departed to take on the world of Apex Legends, including Warzone poster boy NICKMERCS, and it must be causing concern for Activision.

“I’ve already said this, let me break it down for you,” Swagg said, preparing to sell his ideas to H3CZ on the Eavesdrop Podcast. “Imagine they remaster Modern Warfare 2 and integrate it with Warzone? Modern Warfare 2 guns in Warzone, then you incorporate POIs from MW2.”

He continued: “I can’t even imagine the feeling it would all bring back. It could be so crazy…”

MW2 Remastered is perhaps one of the most requested games from the community, but there are actually some allusions to and POIs inspired by Modern Warfare 2 in the game.

Boneyard, of course, is a copy of popular MW2 map Scrapyard, which was remastered for MW2019. Other maps such as Vacant and Broadcast are dotted across the map, in throwback references to CoD4.

Whether we ever get MW2 Remastered remains to be seen. It’s clearly something the community wants, and dropping into Highrise or Terminal in Warzone would be seriously fun, but it comes down to whether Activision decides it’s worthwhile.