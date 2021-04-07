FaZe LOSING to OpTic? | CDL Reverse Sweep Major Preview - Dexerto

The CDL is diving into the second Major of the 2021 season and the Reverse Sweep panel of Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker and Katie Bedford run through the biggest matches that’ll rule the weekend.

After the Reverse Sweep gang’s last review of the CDL, there are huge implications for league teams heading into the next Major – where everyone is expecting big upsets early on in the brackets.

From the Round 1 matchup in the Winners Bracket between New York Subliners and Dallas Empire to seeing LA Thieves’ big (already-impressive) attempt at a Losers’ bracket run, there’s plenty to unpack in the $500,000 Major.

Winners Bracket Predictions

Two teams that have all the firepower to be in the Grand Finals, Empire and Subliners, are matched up in the first round of the Winners Bracket. This is the game that Pacman can see having ripple effects across the Major regardless who wins.

Meanwhile, the panel thinks OpTic are a sure bet on the other side of Winners. Enable gave his perspective of the Green Wall’s drive in the lead-up to their game vs Toronto Ultra, especially since OpTic members have hardly been streaming in order to grind for the Major.

Losers Bracket Prediction

The rest of the teams in the Losers Bracket have a chance of making it far, but the Reverse Sweep crew were liking one group in particular to have the most impact.

Pacman and Enable like the Seattle Surge as being an extremely dangerous team in the lower bracket.

Ones to Watch

Enable is still riding the RØKKR hype. The team did everything in their power to top out the LAG Home Series Group B standings and were rewarded with a prime position to go far in the second Major.

But Pacman is also looking at OpTic’s frontman, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner. This is a big event for OpTic, who want to establish themselves as a top-three team in the league.

As for Katie, she wants to see New York Subliners’ James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks take the next step in his leadership over his team to bring about meaningful results.

Bold Predictions and Grand Finals

The biggest prediction came from Pacman, who thinks FaZe Clan are going to go to the Losers Bracket at the hands of OpTic. But “FaZe is FaZe,” and Pacman can still see them taking the whole Major.

As for Enable, he’s taking the RØKKR all the way to Grand Finals. While he’s not saying the team is a lock to take the entire tournament, he’s confident that Minnesota can break a few brackets in their run.

The entire Reverse Sweep crew agreed on one thing: FaZe Clan in the Finals. But they were all split on who they were going to go up against. Make sure to check out the full preview show to see if your Grand Finals prediction stacks up with theirs.

