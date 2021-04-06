Enable: Scump Doesn’t NEED TO Compete! | CDL Reverse Sweep Review - Dexerto

The Reverse Sweep team has a lot to run through before the CDL Stage 2 Major kicks off this weekend. Catch up with Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker & Katie Bedford who go down every big storyline in the league.

While the League is always in a state of flux, Katie, Enable & Pacman cut through the noise to dissect everything in their CDL review.

This week’s episode is a big one with OpTic trying to get their team back on track, Asim pulling out heroics in the face of tragedy, and FaZe Clan looking scary heading into the Major.

Optic & Scump

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner doesn’t need to compete in the CDL. The 25-year-old pro has been at the top of the CoD scene for years, with a career that will surely thrive after his competitive days are done.

While the Reverse Sweep panel likes how OpTic recomposed themselves in the LAG Home Series, now it’s going to be a question of the Greenwall’s consistency heading into the Major.

Scump’s hinted that he’s “lost his mojo,” but the Reverse Sweep team can easily see him and OpTic picking it back up from here.

Group B and the RØKKR

Enable had “a feeling” that the Minnesota RØKKR would top Group B, but it’s been a hectic time in that field with surprises in a lot of matches so far.

Still, this has been peak Call of Duty with how many players can turn up in a moment’s notice which left Florida Mutineer in dead last after losing to a surprising Paris Legion.

No cracks in FaZe

FaZe Clan have been the image of success so far in Stage 2. With a 4-1 record and 14-4 map differential to put them atop of Group A, they’re riding high going into the Major.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas managed to “punch [FaZe] in the face” but both Enable and Pacman are chalking that up as LAG getting the better of then rather than FaZe showing signs of wear.

FaZe are still one of the most dominant teams week in, week out, and the team are looking for them to be a force in the Stage 2 Major.

Royal Ravens losing luster

After Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila joined the Ravens and the team strung two wins, the London org had a lot to be happy about.

But the honeymoon phase is starting to wear off and the Ravens have lost their last three outings going into the Major, so they’ll have to find how to right the ship before it’s too late.

Asim

The New York Subliners are 4-1 in Stage 2, and are looking like a really strong unit. While that’s something for the org to celebrate, Obaid ‘Asim’ battled through tremendous personal loss this week just to regroup with his team hours later against Toronto Ultra.

After capping off a 3-1 win vs Ultra while leading his team with a 30-kill performance in the last Hardpoint map, Asim explained the hardships he went through with the loss of his uncle and grandfather.

His performance was brilliant both in the game and at keeping his mentality locked in the series.

MVPs, LVPs, and Highlights

Even though the LA Guerrillas are still figuring it out and OpTic are getting back to form, their respective stars Justin ‘SiLLY’ Fargo-Palmer and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell take this week’s MVP.

Speaking of OpTic, both Enable and Pacman point to Scump’s performance against Dallas creating the moments of the week.

As for the LVP, the crew picked Empire’s ‘guru,’ Seattle’s pointman and two other players that one of the hosts thought needed special recognition. For the full Reverse Sweep review, check out the full video!

