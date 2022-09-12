FaZe Booya unveils deadly Warzone loadout for underused Cold War SMG

Warzone expert FaZe Booya has identified an underrated Cold War SMG that’s absolutely lethal in Season 5 after receiving a set of buffs in the major update.

For close-quarter combat in Warzone, the number one choice will always be SMGs as they offer a lethal TTK and impressive mobility.

In Season 5, it’s the Vanguard weapons that are considered top-tier, with the PPSh-41, Armaguerra 43, and H4 Blixen all dominating the meta.

As a result, a lot of players overlook guns from the past, especially those from Cold War, even though some of them have the potential to compete.

Well, FaZe Booya has identified this and showcased a lethal Cold War SMG that is being slept on in Season 5.

Treyarch/Activision The UGR has a 0.1% pick rate in Warzone.

Best UGR Warzone loadout in Season 5

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 12.8″ VDV Reinforced

12.8″ VDV Reinforced Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Magazine: Explosive Flechettes

After receiving a buff to its magazine capacity in Season 5, the UGR is now a viable SMG pick in Warzone according to FaZe Booya.

Increasing the Explosive Flechettes magazine from 36 rounds to 50, the UGR can now wipe out multiple enemies without the issue of having to reload constantly.

Describing the loadout as “amazing”, Booya’s build maximizes the Cold War SMG’s TTK without compromising its mobility.

It’s worth noting that the E.O.D perk does counter the Explosive Flechettes and will reduce your damage if you run into an opponent using it.

Despite only having a 0.1% pick rate, the gun has the fifteenth-highest KD ratio in the game, so it’s definitely the perfect weapon for racking up kills.

Keep in mind, that you’ll need to run Overkill with this loadout so you can run a longer-range secondary. Booya opts for the Kar98k, but you can also go with a meta AR like the Cooper Carbine or STG44.