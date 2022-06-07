JoeWo reveals “disgusting” movement speed Blixen Warzone loadout

The H4 Blixen is the latest SMG to be added to both Vanguard and Warzone in the Season 3 Reloaded update. So, if you’re looking for the best build, then JoeWo’s meta Blixen loadout will increase your win rate in no time.

Ever since its introduction in Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded, the H4 Blixen has proven incredibly popular. Not only does this highly versatile SMG come packed with a high rate of fire, but the gun’s mid-range damage capabilities make it extremely potent.

In fact, the Blixen is currently the third-best SMG in the game – sitting directly behind the MP40 and Type 100. Having a deadly secondary weapon you can rely on is extremely important, especially during close-quarter scenarios.

Advertisement

JoeWo’s best Blixen loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Boo ster

ster Barrel: Karlsson 17” Cu stom

stom Optic: Monocular Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Stock Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Compact Magazine: 2 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Mags Ammo Type: Lengthe ned

ned Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Q uick

Unlike our own Blixen loadout, JoeWo has built his SMG for movement and strafe speed. This enables him to run rings around his opponents, which can lead to some incredibly quick kills.

To maximize this speed, the SG98 Compact, Grooved Grip, Removed Stock, Fleet, Quick, 2 Gorenko 54 Round Mags, and Karlsson 17” Custom. These attachments not only raise your movement, but they also help with ADS speed – an area that is incredibly important during close-quarter scenarios.

Read More: Best Warzone settings on PC to increase FPS

The Recoil Booster offers a 5% increase to the gun’s fire rate, which synergizes well with the bullet velocity from the Lenghthend Perk. This makes hitting mid-range targets much easier, while also providing a nice boost to the Blixen’s DPS.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 18:58

Lastly, the Monocular Reflector provides just enough magnification to make it useable in both close-quarter and mid-range engagements. Of course, if you’re finding this Optic annoying to use, then you can always switch it out for the Slate Reflector.

So, there you have it, a deadly Blixen loadout that you can use to aggressively rush down your opponents in Warzone Season 3.