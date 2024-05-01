GamingCall of Duty

MW2 AR is one of Modern Warfare 3’s best weapons yet no one is using it

Kurt Perry
FR Avancer assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3.Activision

There is no shortage of fantastic assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3, but the community has completely overlooked one weapon that has been around since day one despite it being a top-tier option. 

From the Holger 556 and MCW, assault rifles are amongst the strongest weapons in MW3. They offer unmatched versatility that lets them excel on almost every map multiplayer has to offer

While Modern Warfare 3’s weapons are great the changes made to VFX in MW3 Season 3 elevated several older MW2 guns including an untapped AR: the FR Avancer. 

The FR Avancer is a great weapon that features an incredible fire rate of 923 RPM. It also has well above average mobility for an assault rifle, positioning it as an AR-SMG hybrid comparable to the BP50 and MTZ-556

What really makes the FR Avancer stand out though is its rapid TTK. Assuming you land every shot to the torso, the FR Avancer has a TTK of just 260 ms. That’s among the fastest in Modern Warfare 3 with the FR Avancer having the potential to outgun every other assault rifle. 

The best FR Avancer loadout to use in MW3.Activision

Here’s the best FR Avancer loadout to use to make the most of this overlooked AR: 

  • Muzzle: ELR Blackfire Compensator 
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Optic 
  • Stock: FR Sprinter 
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop 
  • Rear Grip: SA Cation Grip 

While the FR Avancer is a great weapon it does have some flaws. As with most MW2 guns, it has a weaker pool of attachments to choose from than its MW3 counterparts. Most of its barrel, stock, and magazines impact ADS Speed so much they aren’t worth using. 

Equally, it only comes with a 25 round magazine so you’ll be reloading a lot. Even so, if you can look past these cons and learn how to use it, the FR Avancer is one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

Related Topics

Modern Warfare 3

About The Author

Kurt Perry

Kurt Perry is a British games writer who started at Dexerto in April 2023. He graduated from Staffordshire University in 2019 with a BA in Games Journalism and PR. Prior to joining Dexerto, Kurt contributed 900 articles for PC Invasion including over 350 guides. He's an all-rounder who is particularly knowledgeable about Call of Duty, Destiny, and Pokemon.

