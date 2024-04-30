Warzone: How to open the Red Room in Rebirth Island

The return of Rebirth Island in Warzone has seen the return of the enigmatic Red Room, so here is everything you need to know about it, how to unlock it, and what you can get from it.

When the beloved Rebirth Island returned to Warzone in Season 3, it brought with it one of its many easter eggs, the Red Room. However, with a somewhat new version of Rebirth in the game, some things have changed with the Red Room.

Instead of the old easter egg hunts, opening the Red Room now involves Season 3’s new Biometric Scanners. With that being said, here is everything you need to know about the Red Room in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

How to open Red Room in Rebirth Island in Warzone?

You’ll first need to head to the Red Room, which is at its normal location in a building between E6 and F6.

Activision

Once located, you can open the Red Room by using the Biometric Scanners dotted across the map for 27 days, according to YouTuber Geeky Pastimes.

Article continues after ad

However, you don’t have to use the Biometric Scanners for 27 days consecutively, as using it every 3, 7, 12, 17, 21 and 27 days will count towards your progress of opening the room.

As for rewards, the Red Room will grant access to a phone where you can get “passive funds over time in a contract”, states Geeky Pastimes.

Article continues after ad

This is in contrast to previous rewards of a Blueprint like in older iterations of Rebirth Island.

However, if you haven’t gained all the rewards from the Biometrics Scanners dotted around Rebirth, you will also get them in addition to opening the Red Room, which included the “Welcome to the Mainframe” camo on day 27.