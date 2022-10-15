FaZe Booya reveals BP50 Warzone build so good it’s a “bug” in Season 5 Reloaded

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

FaZe Clan Warzone competitor Booya has revealed a Season 5 Reloaded build of the new BP50 assault rifle, claiming it’s so strong in Rebirth Island it’s basically a “bug”.

As is the system Warzone fans have become accustomed to, new weapons from Vanguard continue to make the leap into the CoD battle royale.

The most recent weapon to drop in Sledgehammer’s WWII title is the BP50, a bullpup AR that’s easily unlockable for players (simply requiring 15 AR kills with an ACOG scope).

While it’s yet to occupy a real position of importance in Warzone’s Season 5 meta, it can kill very fast as a result of its high fire rate and decent handling.

As a result, it’s at its strongest in Rebirth Island rather than Caldera, where the average gunfight is versus a nearby enemy and in tight spaces. It’s certainly where FaZe Booya’s recommended loadout thrives.

Booya BP50 Warzone build for Rebirth Island

In a 14 October video, the FaZe star claimed that the BP50 excels so much on Rebirth that it’s tantamount to a “bug”.

If players do want to use it on Caldera, Booya recommended it as a “sniper support” weapon.

He also outlined its slightly weaker damage but, because of its easy-to-manage recoil and strong fire rate, it can still thrive at medium ranges: “This thing is a beam. It’s very good as a sniper support or as an AR just to rock by itself like I was using. Tempered [Perk 2] fits it very well. It’s got very low recoil. It’s low damage… but the low recoil kinda helps out.”

His fully recommended loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Desmet 540mm PMH

Desmet 540mm PMH Laser: Charlier CR Laser

Charlier CR Laser Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Leroy Custom

Leroy Custom Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Magazine: 5.6mm 60 Round Mags

5.6mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

If you do want to run it with a sniper, there’s no better weapon at the moment than the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, which walks the fine line between damage and mobility adeptly.

Whatever you opt for in the back pocket, this BP50 build will have you covered in all close to medium-range gunfights.