FaZe Blaze sets absurd Zombies world record in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Zombies has returned to Call of Duty with Black Ops Cold War’s release and FaZe Clan’s Blaze, in a duo with Ghostzy, has overcome days of crashes to set an insane record of 328 rounds.

Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing has a huge footprint on social media, with 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and 1.6 million Twitter followers. Ever since Black Ops Cold War dropped into the public’s hands on November 13, his Twitch numbers have skyrocketed as well.

As Blaze continues to up the ante for Zombies content, the streamer has received over 130,000 new followers on Twitch in the past month. Now, he sits at just above 589,000 Twitch followers, with a large chunk simply intrigued by his efforts to set Zombies world records.

Those record runs have been shut down by game crashes on numerous occasions, but the most recent effort went unimpeded. Grouped with fellow streamer, Ghostzy, the FaZe star managed to surpass the former record attempts and survive well past “Round Zero,” also known as Round 256.

WE FKN DID IT!!!!!!!!!! NEW DUO ZOMBIES WORLD RECORD!!

328 ROUNDS!!! NO CRASHES I CAN'T BELIEVE IT!!! — Blaze (@FaZeBlaze) December 2, 2020

With how many crashes people have been experiencing as they drive their Ray Guns and punch-packed weapons into the later rounds of Zombies matches, hitting 328 rounds is pretty wild. While Blaze explained that they were only a few rounds past the former record holder, the duo was nonetheless ecstatic and their mark will be hard to surpass.

To set this high bar, both players used the “Ring of Fire” Field Upgrade, which creates a small perimeter around the duo, boosting their damage and burning enemies within it. With excellent comms and comfortable management over their Cymbal Monkeys, the two provide an excellent tutorial for new Zombies players.

And, as the record was being reached, Blaze couldn’t help but give in to a wholesome sense of camaraderie. Like best friends in a bath house, the streamer took a moment to cheerfully relax and celebrate the moment with his roommate.

Blaze and Ghostzy met each other randomly – as described by the latter in a TikTok comment – and an immediate Zombies bond was formed. Weeks later, they have overcome the 326-round world record that two other duos were tied at.

Unfortunately, it appears that a Spanish duo of ‘hydrashitoo’ and ‘juanlokoo’ have taken the Zombies leaderboard by storm at the exact same time.

The duo, playing on PC, have set a shocking record of 365 and, thus far, it doesn’t appear that Blaze or Ghostzy are aware of how much higher the bar has been raised.