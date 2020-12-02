 FaZe Blaze sets absurd Zombies world record in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Call of Duty

FaZe Blaze sets absurd Zombies world record in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 2/Dec/2020 19:58

by Theo Salaun
faze blaze zombies world record black ops cold war
Twitter, @FaZeBlaze / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Zombies faze clan

Zombies has returned to Call of Duty with Black Ops Cold War’s release and FaZe Clan’s Blaze, in a duo with Ghostzy, has overcome days of crashes to set an insane record of 328 rounds.

Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing has a huge footprint on social media, with 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and 1.6 million Twitter followers. Ever since Black Ops Cold War dropped into the public’s hands on November 13, his Twitch numbers have skyrocketed as well.

As Blaze continues to up the ante for Zombies content, the streamer has received over 130,000 new followers on Twitch in the past month. Now, he sits at just above 589,000 Twitch followers, with a large chunk simply intrigued by his efforts to set Zombies world records.

Those record runs have been shut down by game crashes on numerous occasions, but the most recent effort went unimpeded. Grouped with fellow streamer, Ghostzy, the FaZe star managed to surpass the former record attempts and survive well past “Round Zero,” also known as Round 256.

With how many crashes people have been experiencing as they drive their Ray Guns and punch-packed weapons into the later rounds of Zombies matches, hitting 328 rounds is pretty wild. While Blaze explained that they were only a few rounds past the former record holder, the duo was nonetheless ecstatic and their mark will be hard to surpass.

To set this high bar, both players used the “Ring of Fire” Field Upgrade, which creates a small perimeter around the duo, boosting their damage and burning enemies within it. With excellent comms and comfortable management over their Cymbal Monkeys, the two provide an excellent tutorial for new Zombies players.

And, as the record was being reached, Blaze couldn’t help but give in to a wholesome sense of camaraderie. Like best friends in a bath house, the streamer took a moment to cheerfully relax and celebrate the moment with his roommate. 

Blaze and Ghostzy met each other randomly – as described by the latter in a TikTok comment – and an immediate Zombies bond was formed. Weeks later, they have overcome the 326-round world record that two other duos were tied at.

Unfortunately, it appears that a Spanish duo of ‘hydrashitoo’ and ‘juanlokoo’ have taken the Zombies leaderboard by storm at the exact same time.

The duo, playing on PC, have set a shocking record of 365 and, thus far, it doesn’t appear that Blaze or Ghostzy are aware of how much higher the bar has been raised.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.