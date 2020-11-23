 FaZe Blaze's 153-round Cold War Zombies run ends in disaster – again - Dexerto
FaZe Blaze’s 153-round Cold War Zombies run ends in disaster – again

Published: 23/Nov/2020 22:16

by Alan Bernal
Treyarch / FaZe Blaze

FaZe Clan’s Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing’s title run in Black Ops Cold War Zombies was clicking and flowing incredible well until it all came crashing to a halt – marking the second time in one week a promising run collapsed on him.

Blaze has been gunning through Zombies with the world-record for Duos fixed in his sights. The target is currently 309 rounds; while completely plausible for players like Blaze, the world hasn’t been on his side during recent attempts.

One of the biggest factors of a successful Zombies run comes down to getting into the right flow with your teammate to grind past the later rounds.

His Ring of Fire-centric run with Twitch streamer GhostzyTV successfully got them over 150 rounds with their setup between the Penthouse and the levels below mowing rows of the undead as they came up.

The game was clicking, the rounds were rolling past, and the streamer as well as his chat were hyped on the progression that was unfolding. Then it all ended.

Shortly after, Blaze took to Twitter to reveal what had happened that suddenly made the Twitch stream shut down.

“My internet just went out.. we were at round 153,” he said. That quickly concluded all the synergy that he and Ghostzy built up in the round.

Shortly before the internet when out, Blaze was really impressed with the communication between the two streamers that made the rounds fly by.

Though it was all for naught, with the duo just needing a few more levels to tie up their personal-best of 164 rounds they notched just days before. However, unlike that attempt which ended in a game crash, this time it only took them two days to get to that ballpark instead of five.

That probably added a bit more salt to the wound since the two streamers were breezing through some of the rounds en route to the coveted 309-mark.

Blaze is nothing if not persistent in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, so there’s no doubt he’ll be able to replicate those numbers again – though hopefully without any game crashes or internet outages.

Wuskin & Rated fuel Paris Legion drama as both miss CDL 2021 season

Published: 24/Nov/2020 2:18

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty League wuskin and Rated
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League Paris Legion Rated wuskiN

Drama surrounding Paris Legion’s roster for the upcoming Call of Duty League season has boiled over as Rhys ‘Rated’ Price and Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall both appear to be “missing out” heading into the 2021 season.

Two of the most accomplished Call of Duty players out of Europe, Rated and wuskin have both been competing at the highest levels for the past few years.

While they were teammates on the original London Royal Ravens roster, their CDL careers appear to have hit a bump in the road ahead of the 2021 season.

Seven players were let go from the Ravens on September 9. Among them was none other than Rated and wuskin.

The London-based organization has since locked in its four starting players for the Black Ops Cold War season with Zer0, Dylan, Alexx, and Seany all joining the team.

As various players push for positions on the three remaining orgs with open spots, Paris Legion has become the only franchise left without a single player under contract. Despite Rated and wuskin clearly vying for a position, it appears they’ve been left out of the mix.

“You lot are gonna be gobsmacked when news drops soon,” wuskin tweeted on November 23. Evidently, it’s safe to assume the Legion roster has been finalized and it’s only a matter of days before it’s public.

However, wuskin has confirmed he won’t be part of the team. “Can’t believe I’m missing out on the year,” he followed up.

Rated echoed this reaction, slamming developments behind closed doors and calling out nepotism among various teams.

“CDL Friend league got taken to a whole new level. Mind-blowing. Fraudulent people in jobs as per.”

Together under the Ravens banners, Rated and wuskin had one top-four finish in the season, while wuskin achieved a second-place finish in week 8 with Rated on the bench.

Despite middling results throughout the majority of the season, the London franchise finished fourth in the Championship event, claiming $450,000 for their efforts.

Unless things change at the final hour, both veteran players will seemingly miss their chance at improving on these placements in the 2021 season.

There’s currently no indication of who Paris Legion signed, though we can expect this to be revealed over the coming days.

Paris Legion
Twitter: Paris Legion
Paris Legion is still yet to announce any new signings after letting go of every player under contract.

In some positive news, wuskin’s twin brother Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall seems to have landed himself a spot in the League. “My bro good and that’s all that matters,” wuskinz tweeted on November 18.

Even without being part of the League for the upcoming season, both wuskin and Rated still have their sights set on actively competing in other ways.

Whether it’s Warzone tournaments or popular streaming events, they’ll still be grinding Call of Duty from the looks of things.