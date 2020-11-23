FaZe Blaze's 153-round Cold War Zombies run ends in disaster – again - Dexerto

FaZe Clan’s Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing’s title run in Black Ops Cold War Zombies was clicking and flowing incredible well until it all came crashing to a halt – marking the second time in one week a promising run collapsed on him.

Blaze has been gunning through Zombies with the world-record for Duos fixed in his sights. The target is currently 309 rounds; while completely plausible for players like Blaze, the world hasn’t been on his side during recent attempts.

One of the biggest factors of a successful Zombies run comes down to getting into the right flow with your teammate to grind past the later rounds.

His Ring of Fire-centric run with Twitch streamer GhostzyTV successfully got them over 150 rounds with their setup between the Penthouse and the levels below mowing rows of the undead as they came up.

The game was clicking, the rounds were rolling past, and the streamer as well as his chat were hyped on the progression that was unfolding. Then it all ended.

Shortly after, Blaze took to Twitter to reveal what had happened that suddenly made the Twitch stream shut down.

“My internet just went out.. we were at round 153,” he said. That quickly concluded all the synergy that he and Ghostzy built up in the round.

Shortly before the internet when out, Blaze was really impressed with the communication between the two streamers that made the rounds fly by.

My internet just went out.. we were at round 153 😭 RIP — Blaze (@FaZeBlaze) November 23, 2020

Though it was all for naught, with the duo just needing a few more levels to tie up their personal-best of 164 rounds they notched just days before. However, unlike that attempt which ended in a game crash, this time it only took them two days to get to that ballpark instead of five.

That probably added a bit more salt to the wound since the two streamers were breezing through some of the rounds en route to the coveted 309-mark.

Blaze is nothing if not persistent in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, so there’s no doubt he’ll be able to replicate those numbers again – though hopefully without any game crashes or internet outages.