Black Ops Cold War dev responds to broken Zombies XP growth - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War dev responds to broken Zombies XP growth

Published: 29/Nov/2020 13:03

by Luke Edwards
Treyarch has responded to a new issue that is slowing down Black Ops Cold War solo zombies players from leveling up their weapons. They intend to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Players reported the exp growth on their weapons had become increasingly slow. Some experimentation from Reddit user MaharaDTD discovered that it wasn’t impacting public lobby players, but was rather isolated to solo players and those on high round grinds.

Some players reported their guns not leveling up at all between rounds 30 and 100, while others, who played predominantly in co-op lobbies, reported almost no change at all.

The issues come amid a double XP event which should be the perfect time to grind out Zombies games, though. These problems stem from Treyarch combating an XP exploit where players could restart lobbies over and over again to wrack up big amounts – and the knock on effect has been completely ruining games.

Treyarch
Treyarch dev responds to Black Ops Cold War Zombies weapon XP issues

Treyarch dev Josh ‘Foxhound’ Torres announced that their team had confirmed the issue with limited XP growth, responding to the lengthy Reddit discussion with a handful of comments of his own.

“I spoke with the team, and we have identified an issue that was causing lower than intended Weapon XP in both solo Zombies matches and later Zombies rounds. We are looking to release a fix for both of these as soon as possible,” he said.

Comment from discussion FoxhoundFPS’s comment from discussion "The Zombies Weapon EXP Rates aren’t Broken, Whats Broken is SOLO Zombies Weapon EXP Rates. PICS and explanation inside. (Nov 25th,2020)".

Torres also confirmed there will not be an extension to the 2XP weekend for zombies players, despite pressure from the community.

He said: “I shared what the team had to share, and then I kept them updated on the community sentiment and conversations. The team investigated and found actual issues. We’ll be fixing them, and we’ll have more 2XP events in the future.”

This means zombies players will need to wait patiently for the chance to grind 2XP boosts and upgrade their guns.

Bizarre Black Ops Cold War exploit completely removes sprint-fire delay

Published: 29/Nov/2020 11:01

by Daniel Cleary
Adler operator running in cold war
A strange exploit has been found with the Gung-Ho perk in Black Ops Cold War, which removes the sprint-fire delay from all weapons in-game.

As with other online multiplayer shooters, Call of Duty players, typically, have to have quick reaction speed in order to win gunfights and pick up kills against the enemy team.

While this reaction time can be difficult to improve, some players have found another way to gain an advantage over their opponents with a bug that allows you to fire the first few bullets even earlier.

Black ops characters shooting gun

This exploit was found with the Gung-Ho perk, which allows players to shoot their weapons while sprinting. The Cold War perk has been a go-to for those who love to run and gun, but this new bug completely cuts out the time it takes to start firing.

One Redditor u/b3nb0i shared this unusual glitch with the perk, revealing that, with the help of lethal equipment such as semtex, it’s possible to cancel the sprint-to-fire delay on a gun.

Usually, even with the Gung-Ho perk equipped, there is a small delay in the time it takes to straighten the weapon from the sprint position to be ready to fire.

NEW TECH: Run with a semtex and gungho to shoot without sprint-fire delay from blackopscoldwar

However, with semtex or another piece of equipment in-hand, the gun is already in a position to fire and cancels the delay, making it quite deadly in any gunfights. It is worth noting that it is not possible to ADS while using this exploit and that players would have to rely on their weapons attachments to make their shots more accurate.

While this strange exploit does require some getting used to, it could still be quite overpowered particularly on maps with short-range engagements such as Nuketown, especially as the grenade will drop if you’re taken down – like how the Martyrdom perk used to work.

As of now, it is unclear whether this was intended to be a feature in Cold War but, if it is found to be a glitch it will likely be patched by Treyarch in one of the future updates.