Black Ops Cold War dev responds to broken Zombies XP growth - Dexerto

Treyarch has responded to a new issue that is slowing down Black Ops Cold War solo zombies players from leveling up their weapons. They intend to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Players reported the exp growth on their weapons had become increasingly slow. Some experimentation from Reddit user MaharaDTD discovered that it wasn’t impacting public lobby players, but was rather isolated to solo players and those on high round grinds.

Some players reported their guns not leveling up at all between rounds 30 and 100, while others, who played predominantly in co-op lobbies, reported almost no change at all.

The issues come amid a double XP event which should be the perfect time to grind out Zombies games, though. These problems stem from Treyarch combating an XP exploit where players could restart lobbies over and over again to wrack up big amounts – and the knock on effect has been completely ruining games.

Treyarch dev responds to Black Ops Cold War Zombies weapon XP issues

Treyarch dev Josh ‘Foxhound’ Torres announced that their team had confirmed the issue with limited XP growth, responding to the lengthy Reddit discussion with a handful of comments of his own.

“I spoke with the team, and we have identified an issue that was causing lower than intended Weapon XP in both solo Zombies matches and later Zombies rounds. We are looking to release a fix for both of these as soon as possible,” he said.

Torres also confirmed there will not be an extension to the 2XP weekend for zombies players, despite pressure from the community.

He said: “I shared what the team had to share, and then I kept them updated on the community sentiment and conversations. The team investigated and found actual issues. We’ll be fixing them, and we’ll have more 2XP events in the future.”

This means zombies players will need to wait patiently for the chance to grind 2XP boosts and upgrade their guns.