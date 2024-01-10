Fan-favorite MW2 AR will dominate Warzone meta with MW3 gun nerfs

There’s a fan-favorite assault rifle from Modern Warfare 2 that still deals some serious damage in Warzone and can outgun some of the more popular picks from Modern Warfare 3. That’s right, it’s the M13B.

Over the last few years, Warzone has become an amalgamation of a few different games. Weapons, equipment, and even perks from different releases have rubbed up against each other in the battle royale setting.

Naturally, weapons and equipment from the newer game are usually stronger, just because the game has been more closely tuned for them – meaning long-standing weapons typically fall off pretty heavily.

In the case of the Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2 crossover in Warzone, the MW3 guns have ruled the roost. They’re the ones dominating the meta, including the new Ram-7, but it faces stiff competition from MW2’s M13B.

Best M13B loadout for Warzone in Modern Warfare 3

That’s according to Warzone guru Metaphor, anyway, who highlighted the old fan-favorite in his January 9 video as being a viable competitor to the dominant Ram-7.

“This gun is actually one of the only MW2 guns that are still, not only decent, but actually good,” the YouTuber said, noting the M13B doesn’t have recoil either, which is always a bonus. “If the Ram-7 ever gets nerfed, I highly doubt the M13 will be and I can easily this becoming my new main gun after the Ram-7 and everything gets nerfed.”

The loadout is slightly different from what players had been running in MW2, but the popular 60-round mag, Bruen heavy support underbarrel, and MK.3 Reflektor sight are all being used.

Muzzle : Casus Brake

: Casus Brake Barrel : 14’ Bruen Echelon

: 14’ Bruen Echelon Underbarrel : Bruen heavy support underbarrel

: Bruen heavy support underbarrel Optic : MK.3 Reflektor

: MK.3 Reflektor Magazine: 60-round mag

As he notes, weapon changes are inbound with the Season 1 Reloaded buffs and nerfs, but it’s highly unlikely that many – if any – Modern Warfare 2 guns would be touched.

That will open a path for the M13B to become a meta pick yet again, especially if the MW3 guns aren’t massively overhauled in the wake of nerfs. We’ll just have to wait and see.