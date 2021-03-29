Octane potentially leaks huge CDL Control rule changes - Dexerto

While appearing on Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto’s ‘The Flank’ show on Twitch, Seattle Surge’s Sam ‘Octane’ Larew seems to have leaked big changes coming to Control going forward.

Control was first introduced during the Black Ops 4 season, making its debut as both a casual and competitive game mode. Since then, it’s provided some incredible action and jaw-dropping plays.

With the return of Control, replacing Domination in the CDL rotation following the Modern Warfare season, players have been once again getting to grips with the mode.

Now, though, halfway through Stage 2 of the 2021 CDL season, it sounds like some changes are coming.

As you’ll be aware, fully capturing one of the points in Control provides an extra 1 minute added to the countdown timer, giving the attacking team an extra 60 seconds to capture the other point.

Now, it looks like big changes could be coming, dropping that to 20 seconds per tick of the objective rather than 60 per capture.

Octane tells ZooMaa and co: “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say it, whatever, they’re adding time per tick instead of time per cap.” To add fuel to the legitimacy of this, ZooMaa said he had “heard about it” but wasn’t sure it would actually happen.

While this hasn’t been made public yet, it sounds like Octane and his peers are excited about it, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out over time.

They also mention that the fifth round — if it gets that far — will instead be based off of ticks rather than kills to see who gets the attacking and defending side.

Both of these changes could alter the way the game is played massively, so keep your eyes peeled to see if and when they occur. It’s unclear whether this change is CDL-only or will affect public matches, too.