Dr Disrespect set to host own gaming award show for "true creatives" - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect will be hosting a new gaming award show next year that will have a range of unique categories. In his own words, he wants the show to focus on “things that really matter”.

Each year, certain game developers push the boundaries of the industry and create something brilliant. Therefore, it’s only right we have so many awards shows to shine a light on these projects and give them credit.

However, a lot of these ceremonies focus on handing out awards for entire games rather than focusing on the individual elements of a title. By the looks of it, Dr Disrespect is looking to fill this gap with his own reward show that focuses on handing out rewards for specific features gamers like him really care about.

Dr Disrespect plans to host his own award show in 2021

The most important aspect of an award show is the different categories for each of the accolades.

This is where the Doc is looking to make his ceremony unique and interesting: “I think the game industry needs an award show that focuses on things that really matter.” Rather than focusing on the broader project, the two-time wants to reward the individuals who put these amazing titles together.

A tweet made by the Doc gives some examples of the different categories we could expect from his show.

Reward the true creatives in the industry. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 30, 2020

There’s no doubt it would be exciting to see a popular award show herald some of the individual developers that put these projects together. A lot of the time they do not get the recognition they deserve as most awards are given out for the entire project.

Doc finishes off the tweet by confirming we can expect to see the show at some point next year. It’ll be interesting to see if he hosts the ceremony independently or with an established award show brand.

Either way, it’s great news and to be honest it’s hard to think of a better host for a gaming award ceremony than the Two-Time. Let’s hope the Doc provides us with a specific date in the near future.