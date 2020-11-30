 Dr Disrespect set to host own gaming award show for "true creatives" - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect set to host own gaming award show for “true creatives”

Published: 30/Nov/2020 14:13 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 16:36

by Alex Garton
Dr Disrespect will be hosting a new gaming award show next year that will have a range of unique categories. In his own words, he wants the show to focus on “things that really matter”.

Each year, certain game developers push the boundaries of the industry and create something brilliant. Therefore, it’s only right we have so many awards shows to shine a light on these projects and give them credit.

However, a lot of these ceremonies focus on handing out awards for entire games rather than focusing on the individual elements of a title. By the looks of it, Dr Disrespect is looking to fill this gap with his own reward show that focuses on handing out rewards for specific features gamers like him really care about.

Dr Disrespect has over 3 million subscribers on Youtube.

Dr Disrespect plans to host his own award show in 2021

The most important aspect of an award show is the different categories for each of the accolades.

This is where the Doc is looking to make his ceremony unique and interesting: “I think the game industry needs an award show that focuses on things that really matter.” Rather than focusing on the broader project, the two-time wants to reward the individuals who put these amazing titles together.

A tweet made by the Doc gives some examples of the different categories we could expect from his show.

There’s no doubt it would be exciting to see a popular award show herald some of the individual developers that put these projects together. A lot of the time they do not get the recognition they deserve as most awards are given out for the entire project.

Doc finishes off the tweet by confirming we can expect to see the show at some point next year. It’ll be interesting to see if he hosts the ceremony independently or with an established award show brand.

Either way, it’s great news and to be honest it’s hard to think of a better host for a gaming award ceremony than the Two-Time. Let’s hope the Doc provides us with a specific date in the near future.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.