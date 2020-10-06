 Dr Disrespect responds to rumors he's looking to buy CDL team - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect responds to rumors he’s looking to buy CDL team

Published: 6/Oct/2020 2:08 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 2:17

by Brad Norton
YouTube: DrDisrespect / Call of Duty League

Dr Disrespect is no stranger to Call of Duty and the mega-popular YouTube streamer could be on his way to backing a Call of Duty League (CDL) franchise, if his latest hints are to be trusted.

The CDL is just one year into its existence though its early popularity has drawn attention from some marquee names. Dr Disrespect is one such name and he certainly has a long history with competitive CoD. From designing maps in 2014’s Advanced Warfare to appearing at the 2019 World League Championship event, he’s been involved at a few different levels over the years.

Now, backing a team in the newly-established Call of Duty League could be his next play. Organizations put up tens of millions to join on day one and Dr Disrespect could soon be among the group of franchise owners.

Amidst an eventful offseason, with Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez buying back the ownership of OpTic Gaming and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag teasing his own involvement down the line, could Dr Disrespect be involved as well?

Call of Duty League LAN
Call of Duty League
The Call of Duty League is only just beginning but it could already be attracting huge names such as Dr Disrespect.

Nadeshot recently posted a picture on Instagram of himself, H3CZ, and Dr Disrespect all together with the caption ‘Mount Rushmore.’

Naturally, this set the rumor mill ablaze. Could the trio be forming a new franchise? Could they be restoring the OpTic brand to its former glory through the CDL? Only time will tell, though Dr Disrespect wasn’t afraid of teasing his involvement during a recent broadcast.

“Doc, do you ever plan to have your own professional team?” A viewer questioned as Doc loaded into a round of Warzone action on October 5.

He took his time to respond, pausing between every few words and cheekily laughing at the question. “Will I have my own? Probably not. Will I be a part as a shareholder? You never know…”

Obviously, Doc loves to tease his fanbase with all kinds of exciting ideas, but perhaps this one may actually come to fruition.

With the OpTic LA CDL spot now owned by H3CZ, per the CDL rules, he’s required to sell it or give up the Chicago Huntsmen spot. While he suggested that he “intends to divest to interested esports organizations,” it sounds as though Doc could get involved as a shareholder in the very near future.

Nadeshot initially brushed off the idea of owning a Los Angeles-based CDL team, though he did leave the door open for 100 Thieves to join “down the road. 

If this tease is to be believed, along with Nadeshot’s Instagram post with Doc and H3CZ, perhaps the stars have aligned for a new powerhouse brand to enter the league.

View this post on Instagram

 

Mount Rushmore

A post shared by Matthew (@nadeshot)

It’s clear that nothing is final just yet, though Dr Disrespect would have no reason to mention the shareholder angle if there wasn’t some truth to it. There’s no date yet locked in for the 2021 CDL season, though we know it’ll be sticking to the same 12 franchises from the first year of competition.

Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War needs Dead Silence perk

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:14 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 14:27

by Brad Norton
Activision / Twitter: Hitchariide / YouTube: DrDisrespect

The popular Ninja perk has been a staple in Call of Duty for years. However, Black Ops Cold War is changing the way it works, much to the chagrin of veteran competitors and popular content creators.

Ninja has been one of the most common perk picks in Call of Duty since its first inclusion in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Before then, and with a few releases in between, we’ve had Dead Silence instead. Both instances of the perk act in a similar way. They’re designed to help minimize your overall noise on the map.

From minor reductions in footstep volume to complete silence in some games, the perk has varied in power. Players were able to sneak around the map, flank opposing setups, and generally make plays they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. This was the original intention of the perk, at least.

In Black Ops Cold War, the overall design of the Ninja has been tweaked for better or worse. In the alpha test, the perk allowed players to “sprint more quietly.” Just days out from the beta and many in the community have highlighted this as one of their biggest concerns.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
The Ninja perk in Black Ops Cold War only helps when it comes to sprinting.

“One concern I have going into Cold War is the lack of a silent footsteps perk,” Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on October 6. Rather than allowing for unique gameplay opportunities, he argues that Ninja in its current form makes the game “extremely slow.”

“I don’t understand why CoD is going away from it. The best games had complete dead silence.” While the developers have been open to community feedback early on – already adjusting snipers ahead of release, for instance – they’ve yet to address the state of this iconic perk.

“Agreed,” Dr Disrespect replied in the thread. “Black Ops 1 sound design was the best.” As an example, the two-time explained how specific actions tied into the game’s audio. While “climbing a ladder, [your] belt buckle would make a quick, faint sound.” This helped create a middle ground where sneaky players could be quiet, but still be caught out if they’re not smart.

“I say it every year man,” OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat responded. “Complete dead silence allows for more plays to be made in SND and higher game knowledge in respawn. Footstep volume is for scrubs,” he added. Implying that Black Ops Cold War changed the Ninja perk to help accommodate newer players.

There’s no telling if enough public backlash will eventually lead to a complete change ahead of the game’s release. Though the beta is set to kick off on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. If the conversation around Ninja continues, perhaps it’ll bring about some kind of adjustment.

If you’re looking to jump into the new release and test things out for yourself, be sure to check out our full beta overview so you’re up to speed.

