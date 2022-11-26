Dr Disrespect mocks “out of touch” Warzone 2.0 devs following 7-day ban

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

YouTube streamer and mustache pundit Dr Disrespect has blasted Activision as “out of touch” after handing him a week long Warzone 2.0 ban for his use of proximity chat.

While some of Warzone 2.0 has been criticized by its player-base, there seems to be universal appreciation for the inclusion of proximity chat in standard multiplayer matches.

The feature means that, whenever players are close to opponents in-game, they are able to hear enemies’ conversations and can speak to them.

The Doc has been amongst those who has enjoyed its additions, recently mocking one unwell player and garnering even more satisfaction from eliminating a stream sniper after hearing his own stream’s audio in the background.

However, in a November 24 livestream, the YouTube megastar actually revealed he has received a seven day ban on one of his Warzone 2.0 accounts for his use of proximity chat.

Dr Disrespect banned from Warzone 2.0 for proximity chat usage

While going back and forth with his YT chat, the Doc said that he was using an alternate account and was banned for alleged proximity chat toxicity.

“I should probably chill on this account champs,” he said. “I mean with the proximity chat. This is not even my account. They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use. Believe it or not champs. So we’re playing on an alternate… Spam? Yeah it was probably for spam. But was it really?”

Timestamp: 1:48:45

Discussing it further, he said he believes he was banned to ‘make an example’, claiming he’s “seen way f**king worse” from other players and pointing out that the specific clip he was banned for featured both parties trash-talking.

“These people are just so out of touch,” he said. “You’re gonna ban me right before a $100,000 tournament? It’s insane how out of touch these people are.”

It’s not the first time the Doc has flamed Activision and CoD devs for their conduct, recently taking shots at them for the inclusion of Riot Shields in Modern Warfare 2.

