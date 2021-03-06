Dr Disrespect explains why he prefers Warzone over other battle royales like Apex Legends - Dexerto

YouTube streamer and content creator Dr Disrespect has explained why he thinks Warzone is the “funnest” battle royale there is, comparing it favorably to Respawn’s Apex Legends.

Dr Disrespect remains one of the world’s most popular streamers and content creators, even if his permanent removal from Twitch is still shrouded in mystery and confusion.

The mustached maverick has set up shop on YouTube, regularly attracting thousands of viewers as he adds some violence, speed and momentum to all the games he plays. At the moment, those games are largely Call of Duty: Warzone and Riot Games’ Valorant.

When discussing the titles, Doc explained why he’s enjoying the games in tandem, and why he thinks CoD’s battle royale is the best there is at the moment.

His comments were prompted by a viewer, who suggested that Warzone is “dead” and that CoD players are “hurting” because of it. Doc didn’t agree, saying: “I think Warzone is just a completely different [game]. You know what I like about this, when I go to Warzone I know what I’m gonna get. I’m gonna get a fix of probably the funnest BR out there, in my opinion.”

He compared CoD’s BR to Apex Legends, describing the latter as “cool”, but saying the complete experience of Warzone is what sets it apart.

“You kinda get everything with Warzone,” he finished. “It’s fast-paced and you know what you’re getting and you’re landing hot and you’re constantly getting engaged. It’s that fix, it’s that experience. But Valorant is just a good contrast. I love where we’re at, going back and forth. We’re getting the full spectrum.”

Timestamp: 36:10

It’s clear that Valorant is giving Doc the slow, tactical shooter gameplay he craves, while Warzone satisfies his want of fast-paced chaos.

Warzone has cemented itself as one of the three top battle royale titles, alongside Fortnite and Apex Legends. PUBG still has a large player base too, although its popularity in Europe and the United States has wained significantly.

Apex Legends is setting new player count records, and Fortnite still shows no signs of slowing down. But, at the moment, it’s probably not a stretch to suggest Warzone is the ‘hot’ pick of all the battle royales.

It’s still a bold claim to say it’s the most fun battle royale there is, but the millions of players still playing suggests the Doc is not alone in his assertions.