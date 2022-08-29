Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone devs over Heroes vs Villains event in Season 5

Streaming star Dr Disrespect has questioned how Warzone’s Heroes vs Villains event made it into Season 5, taking a few shots at the developers along the way.

The arrival of Warzone Pacific Season 5 marks the final big update to the battle royale ahead of the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 later this year.

Raven Software have shaken up the battle royale in a pretty big way as a result, revamping Caldera, buffing and nerfing a wide range of weapons, and launching the Heroes vs Villains event to give players some free items.

The event involves choosing a side – Heroes or Villains – and then collecting tokens that pop out of supply crates during games. The more tokens you collect, the better rewards you’ll get when the event ends. However, Dr Disrespect isn’t a fan of it one bit.

Dr Disrespect baffled by Warzone’s Hero vs Villain event

Despite claiming he’d quit Warzone a few weeks prior, the YouTube streaming star hopped back on to the CoD battle royale for the new update, but wasn’t sure why the developers had chosen to implement such an event or why it had even gotten approved.

“Just the concept of these, you know, oh. How does that ever make it out of the boardroom?” The Doc said after being greeted with the glowing blue and red tokens inside of a supply crate.

“How does that not get crossed out on the whiteboard immediately? But, it actually gets pursued and built and implemented in-game.”

Timestamp of 6:40

The Two-Time was hit with another set of tokens after opening a second supply crate, and he added to his disapproval with a swift shake of the head as he was clearly unimpressed by the idea.

It’s not the first time, nor will it be the last, that he’s disagreed with an in-game addition for Warzone, but don’t count on Raven listening to his feedback either.