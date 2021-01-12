Dallas Empire coach Rambo hits back at “disrespect” from FormaL and OpTic

Dallas Empire coach Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier has hit out at OpTic Chicago members, and especially Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper over the disrespect they’ve shown him in a CDL ranking video.

As the kings of content in the Call of Duty League, the OpTic team are always putting together interesting videos and things for fans to engage with.

One video posted in January, though, has caused quite a stir among the community, with players, coaches and fans alike not taking kindly to what’s been said, as they rank some of the greats of Call of Duty past and present into tiers.

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has already called out Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell for suggesting he is a ‘C-Tier’ talent in Call of Duty, and now his former coach, Rambo, has something to say to the team too.

Rambo was one of the harder choices for the players to place, with arguments that he could be placed anywhere between the B to D tiers.

Read More: Crimsix worried for future as cheating ruins CDL Challengers

Eventually, they settled and put him in C, though FormaL wasn’t impressed at all, convinced that Rambo is a D-tier talent who wasn’t much of a force on the map, even referencing a rough start Rambo had to a map during the finals of CoD Champs 2014.

While he might not be playing anymore, Rambo still has that competitive edge, and he wasn’t happy with what was said, calling it “pretty disrespectful” and even goading the team, saying they “got sent to the curb by my squad in my last event.”

Yikes. I know it’s content and stuff but this is pretty disrespectful. Especially considering 2 guys laughing about that shit got sent to the curb by my squad in my last event 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/iiONadztat — Ray (@ramboray) January 12, 2021

The event he’s speaking about, of course, is that CoD Champs event, where his Envy side got the better of both FormaL’s Team Kaliber and Scump’s OpTic Gaming on their epic loser’s bracket run.

Read More: ZooMaa names his top 3 CDL teams for 2021 season

While Rambo was never known for his insane raw skill and high-kill gameplay, he’s commonly regarded as one of the smartest minds in Call of Duty history, so you can definitely understand where his frustration comes from.

Now, though, his Dallas Empire squad are on top of the Call of Duty world and already spent one season getting the better of the Chicago side — and now he’ll want even more going into CDL 2021.