Logo
Call of Duty

Dashy and Clayster trade blows over OpTic Chicago’s CDL rankings

Published: 12/Jan/2021 2:28

by Brad Norton
Clayster on stage next to Dashy
Call of Duty League / MLG

Share

Call of Duty League clayster Dashy

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has traded blows with OpTic Chicago’s Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell after being labeled a C-tier player in their new Call of Duty League power rankings video.

The full OpTic Chicago squad recently sat down to rank CDL talent against one another. With a tier list ranging from S-tier down to D-tier, a handful of veteran players were thrown into the discussion in the January 11 video.

While some players on the list retired long ago, many are still active competitors. Among the seasoned vets on the list was 2020 world champion Clayster.

“It’s gotta be an S,” Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said right off the bat. Though it didn’t take long for the team to disagree on this pick. After Dashy called Clayster out as a much lower-ranked player, the beef spilled out on Twitter as the players traded blows back and forth.

Clayster on stage
Call of Duty League
Clayster took home his third championship ring in 2020, winning the inaugural CDL season with the Dallas Empire.

You guys think he’s S?” Dashy asked with a hint of sarcasm. “If we’re playing against him? C.” Despite winning the inaugural CDL season with the Dallas Empire, Dashy is convinced Clayster isn’t quite in the upper echelon of pro talent.

Every other player in Chicago’s lineup gave him an A-tier ranking. Meanwhile, Dashy stuck to his guns, slightly raising his final answer to a B-tier placement. Naturally, it wasn’t long before this caught the eye of Clayster.

The relevant section begins at the 8:00 mark below

“Yo Dashy, the f*** is up with the C tier bro?” Clayster responded on Twitter a few hours later. “Didn’t I body your s*** the past two years straight?”

That tweet soon spiraled out of control as the players went at it on social media. Dashy responded by exposing a private message from Clayster shortly after. “Just stirring the pot for impressions,” he joked.

“No way Clay is scared of you,” Royal Ravens’ Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris chimed in. “Terrified of which Brandon, the benched one or the killwh*** one?” Clayster jabbed back. Dashy spent the majority of 2020 on the Los Angeles OpTic bench due to an assortment of issues

“I’m so excited to see what you do this year with no xeo or tiny terrors,” Dashy soon followed up, implying his success came off the back of younger talent.

“No one is saving you this year brotha, looking forward to seeing you on the battlefield.” 

While no dates are locked in just yet for the upcoming CDL season, a schedule should be right around the corner.

It’s safe to say that NYSL vs OpTic will be one of the more heated feuds to keep an eye on when the time comes.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS explains why he avoids Warzone tournaments due to “dirty” players

Published: 12/Jan/2021 1:31

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/NICKMERCS

Share

Warzone

In a recent stream on Twitch, Nickmercs explained that he avoids newer Warzone tournaments because they are “dirty”, claiming that he knows of players who “drop their K/D” and use cheats like special routers that allow them to get into lower-skilled lobbies.

Cheating in Warzone is one of the hottest topics in the game’s community right now. Between methods allowing players to get into so-called “bot lobbies” to people accusing other streamers of using said methods, one thing for certain right now is that cheating is on the minds of a lot of more-competitive Warzone players.

Now, popular Warzone streamer Nickmercs has commented on the drama, stating in a clip from a recent livestream that he knows people cheat using a bunch of different methods. Explaining why that’s part of the reason he won’t play in competitive Warzone tournaments anymore.

“There’s a reason why I don’t play in these tournaments anymore,” NICKMERCS said. It has nothing to do with skill. The only reason I don’t play is because they’re dirty. The f*cking tournaments are dirty. They’re all dirty. I’m not saying everybody playing in them is dirty, I’m saying there are people that are allowed to play in these tournaments that are dirty. I don’t wanna have anything to do with them.”

Activision
Cheating in Warzone is a hot topic in the community right now.

The streamer does levy some pretty strong accusations, he doesn’t mention by name exactly who is using these methods or just cheating in general, due to the fact that he “doesn’t care enough” to “call out everybody”.

Beyond that, the streamer also complained about “apps” that provide unverified statistics, more than likely referring to the number of unofficial Warzone companion apps that started cropping up in recent weeks, which have also gained some notable traction within the community.

“There’s no verification, the math is wrong, they’re not doing it right,” NICKMERCS said.

All in all, it’s understandable why the streamer would be frustrated by these “dirty” tournaments. If certain players truly are cheating and using methods to circumvent SBMM, then that should be dealt with appropriately.

While some YouTubers have been more willing to call out certain players for cheating, until we get a longer form breakdown by a big streamer, it may be a while before we have any answers regarding how many people use these methods.