Dashy and Clayster trade blows over OpTic Chicago’s CDL rankings

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has traded blows with OpTic Chicago’s Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell after being labeled a C-tier player in their new Call of Duty League power rankings video.

The full OpTic Chicago squad recently sat down to rank CDL talent against one another. With a tier list ranging from S-tier down to D-tier, a handful of veteran players were thrown into the discussion in the January 11 video.

While some players on the list retired long ago, many are still active competitors. Among the seasoned vets on the list was 2020 world champion Clayster.

“It’s gotta be an S,” Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said right off the bat. Though it didn’t take long for the team to disagree on this pick. After Dashy called Clayster out as a much lower-ranked player, the beef spilled out on Twitter as the players traded blows back and forth.

You guys think he’s S?” Dashy asked with a hint of sarcasm. “If we’re playing against him? C.” Despite winning the inaugural CDL season with the Dallas Empire, Dashy is convinced Clayster isn’t quite in the upper echelon of pro talent.

Every other player in Chicago’s lineup gave him an A-tier ranking. Meanwhile, Dashy stuck to his guns, slightly raising his final answer to a B-tier placement. Naturally, it wasn’t long before this caught the eye of Clayster.

The relevant section begins at the 8:00 mark below

“Yo Dashy, the f*** is up with the C tier bro?” Clayster responded on Twitter a few hours later. “Didn’t I body your s*** the past two years straight?”

That tweet soon spiraled out of control as the players went at it on social media. Dashy responded by exposing a private message from Clayster shortly after. “Just stirring the pot for impressions,” he joked.

“No way Clay is scared of you,” Royal Ravens’ Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris chimed in. “Terrified of which Brandon, the benched one or the killwh*** one?” Clayster jabbed back. Dashy spent the majority of 2020 on the Los Angeles OpTic bench due to an assortment of issues.

“I’m so excited to see what you do this year with no xeo or tiny terrors,” Dashy soon followed up, implying his success came off the back of younger talent.

“No one is saving you this year brotha, looking forward to seeing you on the battlefield.”

While no dates are locked in just yet for the upcoming CDL season, a schedule should be right around the corner.

It’s safe to say that NYSL vs OpTic will be one of the more heated feuds to keep an eye on when the time comes.