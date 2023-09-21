OpTic Texas coach JP claims Crimsix was ‘hardest’ CDL pro to coach

OpTic Texas head coach JohnPaul ‘JP Krez’ Krez has revealed the hardest Call of Duty pro he’s ever coached, naming three-time world champion Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter as someone who “made his job a little difficult.”

Before his tenure with OpTic, which started at the beginning of the 2022 Call of Duty League season, JP was an analyst for the New York Subliners, where he worked with the likes of 2023 world champions Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez and Matthew ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley, as well as three-time world champions Crimsix and James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks.

With such firepower, experience, and veteran leadership on the roster, things came to blows publicly as Crimsix went on The Flank to discuss everything that had gone wrong in the New York camp, leading to a bust-up with head coach Ehsan ‘DREAL’ Javed and very public spat with HyDra.

Since then, JP has headed down to Texas and found himself replacing Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier as OpTic’s head coach, now joined by Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow as of the end of the 2023 season, with a brand new roster ready to take on Modern Warfare 3.

JP names the “most difficult” CDL pro to coach

Speaking with TheStocksmen on the Exclusive podcast, JP was asked who the most difficult CDL pro to coach was, and without much delay, he said it has to be Crimsix.

“I think it’s Crim, and he probably knows that too,” JP said. “But there was so much good in what he was doing day-to-day, too … I don’t think I’ve ever had another player give 110% effort every single day.

“He made my job a little difficult, but he was at least giving effort every single day.”

While Crimsix might not have been the easiest person to work with — as may have been exacerbated with the recent clash between Crim and former OpTic teammate Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag — there is clearly a huge respect from JP for Crimsix, the job he did, and what he accomplished in his career, right through to his final season.