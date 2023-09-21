H3CZ responds to Crimsix & Nadeshot accusations: “I’m not Crim’s manager”

H3CZ downplayed his involvement in the OpTic Gaming dynasty reunion podcast after a fan called him out for not fact-checking properly.

From 2015 through 2017, Scump, Karma, FormaL, and Crimsix teamed up on OpTic Gaming to win 13 tournaments in one of the most dominant runs in Call of Duty esports history. However, before Karma joined and formed the quartet everyone remembers, Nadeshot spent five years with OpTic and helped plant the seeds for the historic run that came after.

After a disappointing finish at the 2015 Call of Duty World Championship, Nadeshot retired from competing and went on to found the 100 Thieves esports organization. Karma joined in his stead, and the rest is history.

For the first time in five years, Scump, Karma, FormaL, and Crimsix reunited and discussed the highs and lows of that journey, but the podcast didn’t come without controversy that forced H3CZ into action.

H3CZ supports Nadeshot amid Crimsix criticism

During the OG dynasty podcast, Crimsix criticized Nadeshot for the previously mentioned 2015 World Championship shortcomings. “The one thing I look at him differently over… At Champs in AW, this checked me, this is why I think I played like dogs***,” Crimsix claimed.

Crimsix added: “We had just won four events in a row. Then on travel day, he was like ‘Yeah if we win, I’m gonna donate to charity. Tax write-off.”

Nadeshot blasted the accusations as “truly insane.”

In a now-deleted post, an OpTic fan called out H3CZ for letting the podcast release with false information.

H3CZ responded: “Nobody over here EVER downplays the significance and importance my Brother Nade was to OpTic.”

And the OpTic CEO added: “I’m not crims manager, mom, or pop. I don’t tell any man/woman what to do or say. Moron.”

Nadeshot claimed that Crimsix texted him apologizing, but the 100 Thieves founder said he has no plans of reaching back right now.

We will provide an update as the OpTic Gaming drama unfolds.