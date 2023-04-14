ImperialHal is not a fan of RamBeau returning to competitive Apex: “This was kind of disrespectful”

Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen gave his unfiltered opinion on Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy coming out of retirement less than a month after announcing he was stepping away from pro Apex Legends competition.

Apex Legends esports has gone through yet another roster shuffle saga, with RamBeau retiring from Sentinels and pro Apex Legends to coming back in less than a month to play for DarkZero Esports. The move has caused a ripple effect in the North American ALGS as Sentinels scrambled to grab a third player and came away with Oxygen Esport’s Angello ‘Xenial’ Cadenas.

TSM pro and popular streamer Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen commented on the situation and said during his live stream that he found the move “disrespectful” on RamBeau’s part.

“I feel like it’s pretty f***** up that he retired, and then his excuse is that he can’t pass up such a good opportunity. And it’s like, if he really wanted to retire and be with family, you would have never joined anybody, no matter who it is, what it is,” ImperialHal said.

ImperialHal give his opinion on RamBeau coming out of retirement

ImperialHal said that he likes RamBeau as a person, and has no ill will toward him, but does not like how his retirement and return went down.

“I promise you he wouldn’t be retiring if Sentinels wasn’t doing good,” he said.

ImperialHal speculated that the former Sentinels player had too much going wrong in his life, from family to the poor start to ALGS Split 2, that he decided to retire.

The TSM player also pointed out that RamBeau is now on one of the better rosters in pro Apex Legends. DarkZero placed 13th at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs and is top five in the current standings for Split 2 in North America.

“It was hard for me to even say like, ‘Bro, this is disrespectful what you did to your teammates,’ you know. Because I feel like I’m always bringing up the real s***, everybody else is like, ‘Oh, I hope you blah blah blah’ and being positive,” ImperialHal said.