Logo
Call of Duty

Crimsix worried for competitive CoD’s future as cheating ruins CDL Challengers

Published: 10/Jan/2021 11:09

by Joe Craven
Crimsix celebrating a Dallas Empire win
CDL

Share

Call of Duty League Crimsix

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, Dallas Empire pro and Call of Duty legend, has shared his concerns for the future of the competitive scene after Black Ops Cold War. He highlights the shift to PC and lack of Theater mode as potential issues. 

The CDL offseason has, as fans have become accustomed to, thrown up a number of changes ahead of the second season getting underway in 2021. Major organization changes have seen Chicago Huntsmen replaced with OpTic Chicago, back in the hands of H3CZ, and Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves now owns the LA franchise. However, one of the biggest changes is the platform competitive matches are now played on.

In past seasons, every player would compete on a PlayStation 4. That will change in the upcoming season, with players now allowed to compete on PC while using controllers. This allows better graphical quality, higher frame rates, and games to run more smoothly, but it also comes with major drawbacks – the most notable of which is cheating.

The ability to cheat has largely left the top level of competitive CoD unaffected but CDL Challengers has experienced major issues with various tournament results coming under scrutiny amid cheating allegations.

Call of Duty Challengers
Call of Duty League
Challengers is almost acting as the second tier of competitive Call of Duty, with players vying to impress CDL teams and secure themselves a move.

On January 10, Dallas Empire veteran Crimsix weighed in with his views, explaining that it’s a major concern for competitive Call of Duty moving forwards. “If Activision won’t invest the money into creating an anti-cheat for Call of Duty, and since the next COD isn’t made by Treyarch (meaning that Theater mode is highly unlikely)… Anything competitive COD under the Pro League level will be dead upon release of the new game.”

Many players – both casual and competitive – have called on Activision to improve their anti-cheat systems. Not only has CDL Challengers had issues with cheating, but Warzone’s major problems with hackers are well-documented.

In Black Ops Cold War, the presence of Theater mode allows players to review gameplay and identify cheaters. However, CoD titles not developed by Treyarch do not tend to include this mode, and Crim is clearly concerned that this will allow cheaters to get away with their behavior.

Similar calls were made by two-time World Champion ACHES, who also criticized Activision over their failure to implement a robust anti-cheat system.

When asked what prompted the move away from console gaming into PC, Crim explained that he believes Activision were able to make more money through the switch.

“They did it to get around the percentage cut that MS/Sony takes from microtransactions/DLC/etc,” he said. “Activision also then doesn’t have to pay MS/Sony for hosting rights for CDL on a platform. Financially, it is an incredible move for them. Rumors are that the platform cut was 33-50%.”

While the move may have made financial sense for Activision, it is currently inhibiting fair play at many levels of competitive CoD. In the meantime, calls for Activision to sort CoD’s snowballing cheating problems will continue to grow.

Call of Duty

StoneMountain64 explains how Warzone devs should address DMR issue

Published: 10/Jan/2021 1:19

by Theo Salaun
Instagram, @StoneMountain64 / Activision

Share

Warzone

As concern over the DMR 14, MAC-10, and dual Diamattis grows in Warzone, streamer ‘StoneMountain64’ thinks Call of Duty’s developers over at Raven Software should vault the overpowered weapons.

The Warzone meta shifted dramatically when Black Ops Cold War integrated with Modern Warfare’s weapons throughout Verdansk for BOCW Season 1. It took a few days and experimentation from the battle royale’s players, but after ‘GD_Booya’ dropped huge kills with the DMR in a tournament, it became clear that a new, ranged sheriff was in town.

On December 16, BCOW’s 30 guns were added to Warzone in the biggest content release for the free battle royale ever. Less than a month later, following practically unanimous concern from fans and streamers, Raven and Treyarch pushed nerfs for the DMR, MAC-10 and Diamattis on January 6.

But, rather than over-correcting, the game’s players appear dissatisfied and believe the guns remain overpowered. This leads StoneMountain, a popular streamer and content creator, to suggest that Raven vault the weapons instead of simply continuing to test out tunings on the live servers.

For mobile users, segment begins at 57:33.

When asked about the meta and the omnipresent DMR, Stone offered a new solution: “Why not even just vault the gun? … They clearly were able to switch the helicopters back to the old helicopters, so they just take the gun out of the game until they can fix whatever it is they want to fix about it.”

Vaulting has been an effective solution for another highly-successful BR: Fortnite. Developers Epic Games remove weapons and other items from the game periodically whenever things get out of hand, and then sometimes bring them back weeks or months down the line if they deem it appropriate.

As Stone alluded to in the podcast, this has been used as an option in Warzone as well, with the likes of choppers and vehicles whenever they’ve been involved with game-breaking exploits and glitches – why not apply the same approach with guns that are so clearly overpowered and broken?

Warzone airport tower helicopter
Activision
Warzone’s original, non-turret helicopters had to return when the attack choppers got vaulted.

This issue is of dear concern to the game’s community, as social media and Twitch streams are littered with complaints about the ineffective nerfs.  One of the game’s most prominent voices, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff recently dove into additional nerfs needed for the gun to become balanced — but StoneMountain has a different strategy for addressing the problem.

Stone suggests that devs can follow that process for fixing guns, by removing the DMR and other overpowered guns from the title until they can be balanced properly.

While it’s unclear if fans would welcome this solution, vaulting is an interesting idea and people appear open to any fixes for “DMRzone.”