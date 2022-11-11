Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition.

While Field of View discourse in Call of Duty is typically reserved for Warzone and its upcoming sequel, it still has a major impact on traditional multiplayer as well.

There has been nonstop discourse around the best settings ever since a slider was implemented on consoles, but MW2 takes things a step further, adding some other options for players to think about.

While there’s no definitive, one-size-fits-all answer for these things, listening to a three-time World Champion is in the best interest of everyone who’s looking to elevate their game.

Crimsix’s settings tip instantly improves FOV

In a quick TikTok, Porter breaks down the importance of examining all of the available options when it comes to Field of View, specifically the Weapon Field of View setting.

Using a billboard to demonstrate his point, the retired pro shows off just how big of an impact this setting can have and how much information players lose if they’re not switching it over to the “Narrow” option.

He does this by positioning the barrel of his gun so that it blocks the first letter of the advertisement and then switches his settings without ever adjusting his aim and the difference between settings is unbelievable.

On “Wide”, the barrel takes up twice the space that it did before, meaning players are losing all of that space on their screen and potentially missing out on crucial information because of their gun. If a player was to walk by the right-hand side of the screen, it would be incredibly easy to miss them.

The switch to “Narrow”, however, frees up a ton of space and puts all of that info back on the screen, meaning there’s less of a chance to be caught off guard.

The only downside is that the game might look a little worse for making the switch, but you don’t reach Crimsix’s level of success without making sacrifices.