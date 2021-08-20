Courage was “dreading” streaming Warzone before making major Apex Legends switch

Jack ‘CouRageJD’ Dunlop admitted he “dreaded” streaming Call of Duty: Warzone before switching to Apex Legends, which Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm agreed with, claiming it was “pretty depressing.”

Some of the top Warzone streamers, including Courage, Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, and more, shocked the world when they decided to ditch the game and switch over to its biggest competitor, Apex Legends.

But while they all had their own reasons for making that decision, Courage told Dr Disrespect his passion for the game dwindled so much; it got to the point where he “dreaded” streaming it. And The Doc was in the same boat, too.

“I wish I could just play this game all day,” he said. “It’s pretty incredible what it feels like to be a streamer when you’re like excited to stream because man, when I was on Warzone, I was dreading hitting the Go Live button.”

“I was talking to my therapist about it! I’m pretty sure I was having an existential crisis. You’re just looking at that OBS timer [thinking you’ve ] been live for eight hours, but it just says one hour and thirty-seven minutes. My heart would just sink.”

Dr Disrespect agreed, which is no surprise given how often he’s criticized and uninstalled the game. He claimed streaming it got “pretty depressing” for a while. So, to escape the woe, he started playing the most golf he’d ever played in his life.

Interestingly though, the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard caught their eye, and it might be enough to bring them back.

Courage said the new map and anti-cheat has got him “f**king amped.” So, once that launches in November, he might be back. However, he wants the game to have “more consistent updates” moving forward.