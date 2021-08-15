Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone Season 5 changes in brief return to Verdansk

After saying he would be quitting Warzone, Dr Disrespect made a brief return for the start of Season 5. However, the Doc still isn’t a fan of what’s happening in Verdansk.

Like many top streamers, Dr Disrespect had been playing Warzone full-time, for the most part, until the last few weeks.

Even though he has had issues with it before, the Doc made the leap to Apex Legends as Season 10: Emergence got underway and has since made Respawn’s battle royale his go-to choice of game.

With Warzone Season 5 getting underway, however, he decided to give the CoD battle royale another chance. However, that didn’t last too long as he quickly became annoyed with the stun grenades and new Combat Scout perk.

Only a few games into his return to Verdansk, the Two-Time fell victim to a pretty blatant hacker, which tipped him over the edge, proclaiming he was once again “done” with Raven’s battle royale.

“To get flashed like that and not be able to do anything for f**king ten seconds? I’m over it. Now we got this cheesy ass outline, red line, on players when you’re hitting them… no one is asking for that, no one wants that,” he said. The Doc even asked his duo partner ZLaner if he was a fan of the tweaks, to which he replied with an emphatic no.

The YouTube streamer then went on to point out that devs have ignored the requests of players who want Stopping Power, Dead Silence, and stun grenades to be addressed.

Timestamp of 2:33:06

“Those are the things we’re asking for, not a red line, outline when I’m shooting somebody, holy s**t,” he continued, pointing out the changes he’d have made in this update.

The Doc ultimately hopped off of Warzone after that game, opting to play in a Splitgate tournament instead. As for a return at a later date, he said his focus is on grinding Apex Legends for now, so we’ll have to wait and see.