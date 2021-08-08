Cold War Zombies leak reveals all tiers & upgrades for new Death Perception perk

Call of Duty Cold War Season 5 is fast approaching, bringing tons of new content, and Zombies is getting a big update with a new perk, Death Perception. Here are all the tier upgrades and everything you need to know about it.

In Cold War, players can upgrade their perks with Aetherium Crystals to unlock new heights. When the game was launched, perks had three tiers that can be upgraded to make the perk the best it could be.

In Season 2, every perk was given an additional two tiers and the system changed making you need refined and flawless crystals to activate these tiers.

Known CoD leaker ‘TheMW2Ghost’ they revealed all the new upgrades for the Death Perception perk that is coming to zombies with Season 5.

Death Perception tier upgrades and how to get them

The Death Perception perk at its base allows players to see enemy zombies outlined in a bright color. Here are the five upgrade tiers that his perk has access to.

Tier 1: Minimap update rate increased

Minimap update rate increased Tier 2: Enemies give danger indicators when behind the Player

Enemies give danger indicators when behind the Player Tier 3 : Gain 20% more looted salvage

: Gain 20% more looted salvage Tier 4: Increase armor penetration damage by 10%

Increase armor penetration damage by 10% Tier 5: Nearby chests, resources & item drops are key lined through walls

This perk seems to be giving players a huge advantage while playing Dark Aether story or Outbreak, as Tier 2 allows players to know if a zombie is coming up from behind.

Also, Tier 3 will gives more salvage which means you can buy more support items such as armor or weapon upgrades faster.

Tier 4 and 5 help players a ton by doing more damage to armored enemies, and the last will let them see chest and items through walls if close enough. To get Tier 4 it will cost four Refined Crystals and five Flawless Crystals to get Tier 5.

The Season 5 update is set to launch on August 12, so players can expect to see this new perk in action very soon.