Logo
Call of Duty

Outbreak Zombies mode in Cold War Season 2: how it works, new Crystals, more

Published: 22/Feb/2021 21:30 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 21:31

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

After originally announcing it during the Season 2 reveal, Treyarch have finally released in-depth details about Black Ops Cold War’s brand-new Outbreak mode, which is set to bring a large-scale experience to the game’s Zombies mode, which is something that its never done before. 

If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War Zombies and you’ve been hoping for something more to sink your teeth into then Treyarch’s got you covered.

The developers have finally pulled back the curtain on the brand new Outbreak mode coming to Black Ops Cold War during the game’s Season 2 launch.

While we previous got confirmation about the fact that it even existed during the original Season 2 reveal, we now know exactly how the mode will work when it launches.

How Outbreak mode works

Activision
Outbreak is set to bring large-scale conflict to the Zombies experience.

Your objective is simple: rather than the normal round-based gameplay featured in Die Maschine, Firebase Z, and literally every other Zombies map throughout Black Ops history, you’ll instead be tasked with completing challenges/objectives in the Ural Mountains (which appears to be the Fireteam maps from multiplayer).

Once a new objective is done, players have the choice of either extracting out of the area, similar to the feature in the other BOCW Zombies maps, or picking up another objective, which will then teleport you to another region in the Ural Mountains (aka another Fireteam map).

There appears to be five objectives in total that players can get:

Defend

This objective is pretty simple: you’ll have to go to a location and defend a device while the Zombie horde surrounds you, similar to the Aether Reactors in Firebase Z.

Treyarch mentions that these devices can be located in a variety of places on the map, including outdoors, in large spaces, and indoors, in more close-quarters situations.

Escort

Another self-explanitory objective is Escort. Like the name implies, players will be tasked with escorting a rover from one section of the map to another, keeping Zombies at bay in the process.

It’s unknown how big this rover is or how long it’ll take to move from one place to the other but it’ll almost certainly be an interesting objective to complete.

Activision
Players will be tasked with five objectives in Outbreak.

Retrieve

With this objective, players will have to take Aether Crystals to a set of nearby rocket, which will extract them out of the map.

Players carrying the crystals will be unable to use their weapons and they’ll slower than normal, so teammates will have to protect the player carrying them as much as possible.

Eliminate

For this objective, players will have to find “elite” enemies known as HVTs and either eliminate them or focus on the normal Zombies long-enough for the HVT to be transported away.

It’ll be interesting to see just how this objective works when it launches.

Holdout

According to Treyarch, this objective will be “the most familiar” for normal Zombies players. With it, players will be tasked with going into a closed off section, hunkering down, and taking out the undead as much as they can.

If you fail any of these objectives, you’ll automatically lose the match, which makes the extraction feature so important.

New Aetherium Crystals

Activision
Players will have two new types of crystals to get their hands on in Outbreak.

As previously announced, Outbreak is set to introduce two new forms of Aetherium Crystals for players to get their hands on.

The first is Refined Aetherium Crystals, which can be used to upgrade your skills to Tier IV, while the other is Flawless Aetherium Crystals, which are used to upgrade skills to Tier V.

As for how you get your hands on these crystals, Treyarch says they’ll come with more “extensive research” although what that exactly means isn’t clear.

Players will still be able to use Raw Aetherium Crystals to upgrade their skills, weapons, and more from Tier I to III.

New Vehicles

Activision
Players will also have access to new vehicles within Outbreak mode.

To help complete the objectives around the Ural Mountains, players will be able to find two brand-new vehicles to try out. The first is Sedan, a four-passenger care to help you move around the Outbreak mode a little bit easier.

The second is a Light Truck. No details have been revealed about it’s handling and speed but it’s also a four-passenger car.

Both vehicles will be available within Outbreak at launch, although it’s unclear if the same vehicles will be available in the Fireteam multiplayer mode as well.

New Field Upgrade and Ammo Mod

Activision
A new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard will attract Zombies to you for a short amount of time.

Beyond the huge Outbreak mode, players will also have a couple of new items to try out in both the aforementioned large-scale mode and the standard Zombies experience on Die Maschine, Firebase Z and future maps.

The first is a brand-new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard, which essentially allows you to attract Zombies to only yourself for a short amount of time and the only your armor will be affected, allowing other players some time to breathe.

In addition, players will also have a new Ammo Mod to try out in the form of Shatter Blast. This one’s pretty simple: while active, your bullets will also deal explosive damage, which Treyarch said is designed to help take down larger targets.

Other items and additions

Activision
New items like the Death Machine scorestreak and more will be available to players within the Zombies mode.

While the Death Machine scorestreak is being added to the standard multiplayer mode, it’s also going to be making an appearance in Zombies as well, as a utility that players will be able to use in Die Maschine, Firebase Z and the new Outbreak mode.

Like every other scorestreak within BOCW Zombies, it’ll be available to buy with parts from crafting tables located around each map.

Of course, the season’s new weapons will also be available to use in the undead mode at launch, including the FARA 83 AR and the LC10 SMG, while the other weapons like the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and the ZRG 20mm will more than likely be available once they’re added to the game mid-season.

All in all, it seems like Zombies, just like the rest of the game, is getting a massive update with the Season 2 drop and it will give fans a ton to look forward too. Here’s hoping that Outbreak delivers.

Call of Duty

When is the Warzone & Cold War Season 2 update? Release times & download sizes

Published: 22/Feb/2021 19:38

by Albert Petrosyan
AliExpress

Share

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Warzone Season 2

Season Two of both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is just around the corner, and we’ve got everything you need to know about when the patches for both games go live.

With both Cold War and Warzone set to receive lots of new content and some major changes, there’s a lot of hype in the Call of Duty community surrounding the launch of Season 2.

Just as with Season 1, Activision plan on releasing the patches for the two games on separate days, in order to avoid the massive strain on servers that such massive launches can have.

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 update?

The first of the two updates will be for Black Ops Cold War, releasing on Tuesday, February 23 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT. The patch will be available at different times for different players, within that two-hour window.

Cold War Season 2 update global release times:

  • February 23
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 24
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)

When is the Warzone Season 2 update?

The Warzone patch will follow a similar schedule except it’ll be released a day later, on Wednesday, February 24 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT.As with the one above, the update will be available at different times but between that two-hour period.

Warzone Season 2 update global release times:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 25
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)

When does Season 2 launch in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

It’s important to note that the release times listed above are only for when the updates will be available to be downloaded. The new Season 2 content doesn’t actually hit live servers until both games’ patches drop.

According to Activision, Season 2 will officially launch on Wednesday, February 24 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT. So even though the Cold War update will have been available for a whole day prior, its new content won’t be live until Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Season 2 global launch times:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 25
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)
Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Roadmap
Activision
Lots of new content coming to Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2!

Season 2 download sizes for Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

At this point, we don’t have any concrete details about how big the file sizes will be on each platform, and they generally tend to vary depending on the specific generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

We’ll include all the download sizes here once that info is made available.

What’s new in Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

As mentioned above, both Cold War & Warzone are set to receive a plethora of new content and significant changes. A full breakdown of everything new in multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale can be found via the links below:

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoIntel, for live coverage of Season 2, including any new updates, announcements, leaks, and more.