CoD Vanguard players fuming over poorly designed “thumbtack” Diamond camo

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have been grinding the game to unlock new mastery camos but are fuming as they discover that the prestigious Diamond skin doesn’t look as advertised.

Vanguard is finally out and players are excited for the latest installment in the Call of Duty Franchise.

With each game, players have the chance to complete a long set of challenges to unlock mastery camos for their weapons.

While this can be a grueling task to do, the reward is usually worth it but Vanguard players are furious as the mastery camos are don’t look as good as they used to.

Advertisement

Vanguard players furious at Diamond camo appearance

To unlock the Diamond camo, players must complete all the challenges on all the weapons in a specific class.

However, people are noticing that it might not be worth grinding out as people are describing them as having “thumbtacks” thrown on a gun.

In the Reddit thread, players are quick to point out how poorly it looks when applied to a weapon. Community members are upset as it takes well over 6,000 kills and hours of gameplay to unlock Diamond for a weapon.

“They look like stick-on earrings in this one… The gun looks bedazzled, ” one person said. “The ultimate bubblewrap camo,” another person quipped, as it looks like you can pop each diamond on the gun.

Advertisement

Read More: Swagg reveals his perfect MP40 Vanguard loadout for dropping nukes

More people voiced their frustrations as they believe a mastery camo should feel rewarding to unlock.

“Camos in this game are not worth the grind,” one Redditor said. “This is legit a f**king png just put over the gun.”

It is highly unlikely that the camos will be updated to look better but Sledgehammer Games has been responding to feedback from players so maybe an explanation could be on the horizon.