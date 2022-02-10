CoD pros call for Vanguard health increase to combat “hardcore” TTK

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have been complaining about weapons doing too much damage. And CDL pros are calling for a health increase to help the game’s TTK that feels like “Hardcore.”

Since Vanguard’s release, players have noticed that the time to kill is one of the lowest ever in the franchise.

This means that guns like the MP-40, STG, Automaton, and more are shredding through enemies in the blink of an eye.

After the opening weekend of the 2022 CDL season, pros are begging that devs change the base HP as they feel like the game is being played on Hardcore mode.

Advertisement

CDL pros ask for more health in Vanguard

I feel like if we bumped up the health to 130 instead of 100 it’d make this game play out way better. The extra bullet ttk adds a wider skill gap imo. I also feel like it’d make the viewing experience better — FaZe aBeZy (@aBeZy) February 7, 2022

In a tweet, Atlanta FaZe pro Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris said that he wanted to see health bumped up to 130 instead of being at 100. He thinks this would create a larger skill gap and make the game more competitive.

On top of that, the defending champion thinks would be great for viewership. Some fans have said it’s hard to follow Vanguard because there is so much happening at a fast pace.

Even Former World Champion Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow was struggling to understand what was happening on the map.

They gotta change the health in Cdl to 200 or something holy shit 😂 — OpTic TeeP (@TylerTeeP) February 7, 2022

While watching a CDL match, the now-content creator said, “They gotta change the health in CDL to 200 or something.” Former caster, Joe ‘Merk’ DeLuca chimed in saying that 150 health needed to be tested because people die too fast.

Advertisement

Multiple people, including pros, have said the game feels like it’s on Hardcore. That mode is known for having realistic health where players typically die with one or two bullets.

CDL pros say raising health won’t fix Vanguard TTK

Some CDL pros said it wouldn’t be possible to raise the health because that would make grenades extremely useless.

you eat a nade with tac tho🥲 — LAT Envoy (@DylanEnvoy) February 7, 2022

In a Tweet from Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon, the LA Thieves player said that you will literally “eat a nade.” Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni added on to Envoy’s claim that nades “are the reason we can’t do it.”

Since you can take reduced damage with the Fortified perk, three grenades would not be enough to kill someone with 130 health. This makes upping the base HP nonviable for competitive play.

Advertisement

While people continue to figure out a long-term solution, both pros and casual players have a common goal: raise the TTK in Vanguard.