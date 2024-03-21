Call of Duty pro player hotel caught in active shooter situation

A Miami hotel some of the Call of Duty pros competing at CDL Major 2 were staying in was raided by police during an active shooter threat nearby.

CDL Major 2 is one of the biggest events of the year on the competitive Call of Duty calendar, and two players set to compete had their morning thrown into chaos as gunshots rung out.

Players Accuracy and Lynz claim the gunshots were from the room directly next to them, and that they were woken up by the noise.

“Just woke up to the cops raiding the hotel room next door and at least 30 shots fired,” claimed Accuracy, followed by him and Lynz being brought out of their room by armed police officers minutes later according to Accuracy:

“Just got taken out of the room with m16s everywhere and pulled to the lobby in my boxers this is insane,” he claimed.

The commotion caused a massive traffic jam outside as police swarmed the hotel to defuse the situation.

These two pros are still set to play their stage games for the Minnesota Rokkr in just hours. The game day schedule for March 21 is currently unaffected.

The Call of Duty League has yet to comment officially on the incident, but it seems that all competitors are safe at this time.