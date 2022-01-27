CoD Vanguard January 27 update: Fortified nerf, bug fixes, full patch notes

Call of Duty: Vanguard released a new update on January 27. CDL players will rejoice now that the Fortified perk is getting nerfed. The overpowered blast protector is being changed along with other bug fixes and changes listed in the full patch notes.

Ever since announcing the delay of Vanguard Season 2, the devs have been working hard to patch the game. For the second week in a row, Sledgehammer Games have released an update to fix big problems in the FPS.

During the Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic, many players noticed how strong the Fortified perk was. This would save players from dying to grenades, Glide Bombs, Bombing runs, and other killstreaks.

However, this is going away as the devs highlighted a massive overhaul to the perk that will make players vulnerable to these effects. On top of that, we received another perk change and some bug fixes in Multiplayer and Zombies.

Vanguard January 27 update: Fortified nerf, bug fixes, more

An update has been deployed in #Vanguard! Notable changes include fixes for the Perks, Fortified and Cold Blooded. See the full breakdown 👇https://t.co/ChxWhol6NK — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 27, 2022

This patch is headlined by the Fortified nerf which will no longer prevent players from surviving hits from the following the Goliath, Glide Bombs, Bombing Runs, Fire Bombing Runs, and direct hits from launchers.

However, they did add some effects that the perk will protect you from like Flamenaut Explosions, Warmachines, and more.

Cold Blooded also received a change, that now prevents players from being hunted by attack dogs. SHG fixed a bug where the Control game mode would crash randomly, as well as some Zombies issues like the Ring of Fire not working properly. You can check out the full patch notes here.

Vanguard January 27 full patch notes