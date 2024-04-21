How to get CODasaurus Ultra Skin in MW3 & Warzone

How to get CODasaurus Ultra Skin in MW3 & WarzoneActivision
Call of Duty’s going prehistoric with the CODasaurus Ultra Skin for use in Warzone and MW3.
Much like the past few entries, MW3 has received unique camos and in-game bundles for players to indulge in.
The latest bundle goes rather prehistoric, as players can play as a literal dinosaur, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, to be exact, with the newest bundle.
If you’re looking to ride the prehistoric wave and terrorize your lobbies, simply head to the in-game shop, and look for the Tracer Pack: CODasaurus Ultra skin. You’ll need to shell out 2400 points, or $20, to get the skin.
Trace Pack: CODasaurus Ultra Skin contents
Provided you purchase the pack, here’s what it’ll net you:
- “Sickle” Riptide skin
- “Dino Might” Taq Eradicator light machine gun blueprint with Slash Damage tracers and Reptilian Rupture dismemberment effect
- “Pack Leader” Haymaker shotgun blueprint with Slash Damage tracers and Reptilian Rupture dismemberment effect
- “Dino Pod” weapon charm
- “Primal Instinct” calling card
- “Raptor Rage” large weapon decal
- “Life Cycle” emblem