How to get CODasaurus Ultra Skin in MW3 & Warzone

John Esposito
MW3 CODasaurus Ultra Skin

Call of Duty’s going prehistoric with the CODasaurus Ultra Skin for use in Warzone and MW3.

Much like the past few entries, MW3 has received unique camos and in-game bundles for players to indulge in.

The latest bundle goes rather prehistoric, as players can play as a literal dinosaur, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, to be exact, with the newest bundle.

If you’re looking to ride the prehistoric wave and terrorize your lobbies, simply head to the in-game shop, and look for the Tracer Pack: CODasaurus Ultra skin. You’ll need to shell out 2400 points, or $20, to get the skin.

Trace Pack: CODasaurus Ultra Skin contents

Provided you purchase the pack, here’s what it’ll net you:

  • Sickle” Riptide skin
  • Dino Might” Taq Eradicator light machine gun blueprint with Slash Damage tracers and Reptilian Rupture dismemberment effect
  • Pack Leader” Haymaker shotgun blueprint with Slash Damage tracers and Reptilian Rupture dismemberment effect
  • Dino Pod” weapon charm
  • Primal Instinct” calling card
  • Raptor Rage” large weapon decal
  • Life Cycle” emblem

John Esposito

John graduated with a degree in Sport Management in 2017, before discovering he had a hidden joy for writing. Since then, he's worked for GameRant, Twinfinite, and Jaxon, covering everything related to gaming. Currently, he's a Games Writer for Dexerto, and all tips and tricks welcome: john.esposito@dexerto.com

