How to get CODasaurus Ultra Skin in MW3 & Warzone

Call of Duty’s going prehistoric with the CODasaurus Ultra Skin for use in Warzone and MW3.

Much like the past few entries, MW3 has received unique camos and in-game bundles for players to indulge in.

The latest bundle goes rather prehistoric, as players can play as a literal dinosaur, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, to be exact, with the newest bundle.

If you’re looking to ride the prehistoric wave and terrorize your lobbies, simply head to the in-game shop, and look for the Tracer Pack: CODasaurus Ultra skin. You’ll need to shell out 2400 points, or $20, to get the skin.

Article continues after ad

Trace Pack: CODasaurus Ultra Skin contents

Provided you purchase the pack, here’s what it’ll net you: