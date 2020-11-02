CoD Mobile's first Mythic weapon: Fennec Ascended release date & details - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile is set to launch a brand new weapon rarity that goes above Legendary and we’ve got an early rundown of the first details for the upcoming Fennec Ascended.

CoD Mobile players have been treated to five unique types of loot since launch. Weapon’s scale from Common all the way up to Legendary with the latter being extremely hard to come by. Soon, there will be an even more shocking weapon tier to unlock.

Mythic weapons are on the way to the mobile experience with the Ascended drop right around the corner. While the Fennec has been available to unlock in its base form, you’ll soon have a new Mythic version to track down.

It’s shaping up to be the rarest unlock in the game, so if you see one in the wild it should feel pretty special. From when it becomes available to how it functions, we’ve got you covered with some early details.

CoD Mobile’s first Mythic weapon drop

The Fennec will be the first weapon in CoD Mobile to be given the Mythic treatment. Already known as a powerful SMG that you can dual wield in any multiplayer mode, the new tier looks to be another step up.

Cosmetic improvements is a big focus as the Mythic gun can be customized in a number of new ways. Trading out attachments is obvious but this weapon also appears to change color – perhaps with each sequential kill.

From a vibrant orange to red and through to blue. This weapon can be made to feel like your own as the first-ever Mythic takes customization “to the next level.”

When will the Fennec Ascended be available?

While the announcement post itself hinted at a release date later in the week, the accompanying video locked in a solid time. The very first Mythic weapon in CoD Mobile will be live on Friday, November 6.

There’s currently no telling how this new rarity will be unlocked. While some cosmetics are locked behind Battle Pass Tiers, others can only be accessed through randomized loot crates. There’s even a chance that a specific Mythic pack is purchasable at launch. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as that information becomes available.

As the first of its kind, a lot of questions still remain unanswered for the new weapon rarity. It will still appear as a basic weapon blueprint “at the surface level,” the developers confirmed. However, the new rarity provides all-new options for “bada** cosmetics.”

“Nothing about this is meant to alter gameplay balance or make you better competitively, but it is meant to make your item look unique, just like reactive camos or death effects.”

Be sure to start saving up your in-game currency to prepare for the drop over the next few days. The first Mythic weapon is sure to make a splash. After all, we already know how powerful the Fennec can be in the right hands.