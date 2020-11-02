 CoD Mobile's first Mythic weapon: Fennec Ascended release date & details - Dexerto
CoD Mobile’s first Mythic weapon: Fennec Ascended release date & details

Published: 2/Nov/2020 0:46

by Brad Norton
CoD Mobile Mythic
Call of Duty Mobile is set to launch a brand new weapon rarity that goes above Legendary and we’ve got an early rundown of the first details for the upcoming Fennec Ascended.

CoD Mobile players have been treated to five unique types of loot since launch. Weapon’s scale from Common all the way up to Legendary with the latter being extremely hard to come by. Soon, there will be an even more shocking weapon tier to unlock.

Mythic weapons are on the way to the mobile experience with the Ascended drop right around the corner. While the Fennec has been available to unlock in its base form, you’ll soon have a new Mythic version to track down.

It’s shaping up to be the rarest unlock in the game, so if you see one in the wild it should feel pretty special. From when it becomes available to how it functions, we’ve got you covered with some early details.

CoD Mobile’s first Mythic weapon drop

The Fennec will be the first weapon in CoD Mobile to be given the Mythic treatment. Already known as a powerful SMG that you can dual wield in any multiplayer mode, the new tier looks to be another step up.

Cosmetic improvements is a big focus as the Mythic gun can be customized in a number of new ways. Trading out attachments is obvious but this weapon also appears to change color – perhaps with each sequential kill. 

From a vibrant orange to red and through to blue. This weapon can be made to feel like your own as the first-ever Mythic takes customization “to the next level.”

When will the Fennec Ascended be available?

While the announcement post itself hinted at a release date later in the week, the accompanying video locked in a solid time. The very first Mythic weapon in CoD Mobile will be live on Friday, November 6.

There’s currently no telling how this new rarity will be unlocked. While some cosmetics are locked behind Battle Pass Tiers, others can only be accessed through randomized loot crates. There’s even a chance that a specific Mythic pack is purchasable at launch. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as that information becomes available.

CoD Mobile mythic
Activision
The Ascended Mythic drop will soon be available in CoD Mobile.

As the first of its kind, a lot of questions still remain unanswered for the new weapon rarity. It will still appear as a basic weapon blueprint “at the surface level,” the developers confirmed. However, the new rarity provides all-new options for “bada** cosmetics.”

“Nothing about this is meant to alter gameplay balance or make you better competitively, but it is meant to make your item look unique, just like reactive camos or death effects.”

Be sure to start saving up your in-game currency to prepare for the drop over the next few days. The first Mythic weapon is sure to make a splash. After all, we already know how powerful the Fennec can be in the right hands. 

Clayster’s “last cry” about having to move to Dallas for one CDL season

Published: 2/Nov/2020 0:07 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 0:08

by Albert Petrosyan
Ben Pursell for Activision Blizzard Entertainment

Multiple-time Call of Duty world champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has made one “last cry” of the CDL offseason, lamenting at the fact that he had to move to a different city for what turned out to be a single season.

Winning three Home Series tournaments and the first-ever CDL World Championship should have made 2020 a season to remember for Clayster, but all that was stained by a sudden release from the Dallas Empire roster immediately following the campaign.

Despite winning back-to-back world championships, Clayster found himself a free agent once more, as the league’s decision to revert back to a 4v4 format left him as the odd man out of the Empire’s star-studded lineup.

A lot has been said about the situation by all parties involved, including the veteran himself, but now he’s chipped in again with what he’s calling a final “cry” about it.

Moving is never easy, especially when it’s to a whole different area, but having to do it and then finding out a year later that you have no more ties to that city is what’s been frustrating Clay, at least enough to post about it.

And now, he’s more than likely going to have to do it again, this time to the Big Apple, where his new team, the New York Subliners, are based in. It’s not hard to see where Clay’s coming from – what’s stopping the same situation from striking again this time next year?

In a follow-up tweet, he also wrote: “I need to sit down and make a YouTube video about why K/D is irrelevant to a team that’s winning and hopefully help some people understand what it means to play for a W and not for a K/D.”

While alone that comment would have been a lot more innocent, the fact that it came as a reply to his original tweet seems to suggest that he still feels strongly about being chosen to be dropped from the Empire and that it could have had something to do with his individual stats.

Clayster New York Subliners
New York Subliners
After a single season with the Dallas Empire, Clayster will start the 2021 CDL season as a member of New York Subliners.

Regardless, the world of Call of Duty moves on, and in a few month’s time, the former Dallas Empire star will have to apply his trade under the yellow-and-blue banner of the Subliners.

While perhaps not as stacked as Dallas, New York still boasts a strong lineup that includes established star ZooMaa, Rookie of the Year candidate Mack, and up-and-comer HyDra.

Perhaps the only thing they were missing was that veteran presence with championship experience who can keep the team on the right path and perfectly serve as the “glue guy” – sound like someone we know?