CoD Mobile devs confirm popular Zombies mode finally returning "soon" - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Mobile players have been begging for the popular Zombies mode to return for a long time now, and in the latest community update, the developers confirmed it’s on the way.

Last week, Call of Duty: Mobile leakers revealed all kinds of new content they found in the Chinese version, including new maps and a prestige system. However, the biggest drawcard was the return of the beloved Zombies mode.

It looked promising, but some players were skeptical about whether it was true. Fortunately, the developers have now confirmed the news in the latest community update. It’s coming to other versions as well.

Advertisement

The community updated outlined all the latest in-game challenges, events, modes, and new operators. But before getting stuck into that, the developers knew they had to address the elephant in the room.

“The first thing we’d like to address this week is something that is important to many players out there and always asked about every single week – ZOMBIES!” they wrote.

“Our original ZOMBIES map, Shi No Numa, will soon be available in the Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile.” Naturally, that means the leaks were accurate but probably came from the public test build.

Read More: CoD Mobile devs respond to invisible skin glitch

“For the rest of the world, we haven’t forgotten about you! Hang tight a bit longer Call of Duty: Mobile players — we are planning to release a new ZOMBIES experience later in the year. We’ll talk about that more once we get closer.”

Advertisement

So, it seems like Call of Duty: Mobile players will need to wait a while longer for the Zombies mode to return.

But the good news is that it’s definitely coming, and it shouldn’t be too far away.

Read More: CoD Mobile devs explain Season 2 battle royale changes

There’s still plenty of new content to enjoy in the meantime. However, there’s no denying the hype for ZOMBIES is off the charts.