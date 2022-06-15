CoD Mobile Season 6 2022 details: Release date, leaked Favela map, weapons, more

CoD Mobile Season 6 is next up for the popular handheld title and while it’s still early days yet, we’ve got an early rundown of what’s on the horizon. From a release date to possible maps, here’s all you need to know.

Hot off the heels of CoD Mobile’s Tropical Vision patch in Season 5, devs are already gearing up for the game’s next major patch.

With Modern Warfare 2 now revealed, there’s a good chance we see handheld crossovers ramping up over the next few months, with Season 6 potentially marking the starting point.

From an early breakdown of likely weapons on the way to a release date and more, here’s everything there is to know about CoD Mobile Season 6.

CoD Mobile Season 6 2022: Release date

For the time being, an exact release date for CoD Mobile Season 6 hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, based on the current Battle Pass expiry date, we can safely predict the new season to roll over on Friday, July 1, 2022.

If previous updates are any indication, new seasonal launches typically arrive the very same day previous Battle Passes end. Though as always, unforeseen delays could always ruin best-laid plans.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here once an official release date is announced for CoD Mobile Season 6.

CoD Mobile Season 6 to mark return of Favela map?

Although nothing has yet been locked in for CoD Mobile Season 6, early intel points towards the return of a classic map. Following on from dev comments teasing “one older map from a CoD title over 10 years old”, insiders have implied Favela may be the map in focus.

Having first launched in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 before an appearance in Ghosts, Favela could now be set to make its handheld debut as part of the Season 6 update.

Insider Information: Modern Warfare 2’s Favela multiplayer map is coming to Season 6. pic.twitter.com/N1bsSZ5911 — GHOSTWARHEAD (@GhostJames07) June 3, 2022

Given the recent Modern Warfare 2 (2022) reveal, and the seemingly imminent return of many classic maps including Favela, a CoD Mobile port would certainly be timely.

We’re sure to hear more over the coming weeks so check back soon for confirmation on the next CoD Mobile map.

Test server weapons may arrive in CoD Mobile Season 6

With every second season in CoD Mobile, devs tend to launch a new build on a test server. While not all content in this unique instance makes it to the full game, it’s often our best indicator of what’s in the pipeline.

Through CoD Mobile Season 5’s unique test build, we learned of three new weapons in development.

Up first was the Oden Assault Rifle which launched as part of the previous update. The two remaining pieces of equipment are yet to see the light of day and thus could be likely inclusions in Season 6.

New Weapons found in the new Test Server. #CODMobile • Oden (AR)

• KSP45 (SMG)

• LCAR9 (Pistol) pic.twitter.com/pHzaNeyPqU — CoD Mobile Intel (@codmINTEL) May 10, 2022

The KSP45 SMG and the LCAR9 Pistol both featured in the latest test build. As a result, there’s a good chance we see at least one of these making an impact in CoD Mobile’s next patch cycle.

Given it’s still early days yet, we’re sure to learn plenty more about CoD Mobile Season 6 in the very near future. So be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you updated with all the latest intel right here.