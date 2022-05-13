CoD Mobile devs confirm classic map on the way soon amid backlash for recent additions

CoD Mobile’s latest seasonal updates have primarily included maps from a handful of the most recent titles like Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War. After being criticized for this output, devs have since responded and confirmed at least one classic map is locked in for a big return.

With each passing month in CoD Mobile, new seasonal updates are guaranteed to bring a wealth of fresh content to the handheld experience. From game types to weapons and of course, new maps, there’s always plenty on the horizon.

While the title launched with an assortment of maps from the series’ most popular games, many of the seasonal updates since have incorporated content from CoD’s most recent entries. In 2022 alone, we’ve seen six new maps in CoD Mobile, with a majority coming from MW 2019, BOCW, and Black Ops 4.

Frustrated with this recent output and pleading for more classics to make a return, fans took to Reddit and managed to catch the attention of devs who quickly put these concerns to rest.

“Stop adding shi**y maps from BO4, MW 2019, and Cold War,” one particularly agitated player said on Reddit. Offering some alternatives, they instead asked to see maps from the original Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2, and even Vanguard just for a change of scenery.

Addressing the criticism head-on, the official CoD Mobile Reddit account offered up some news in response.

“We can confirm we have one older map coming relatively soon,” devs announced. “It is from a CoD title that is over 10 years old at this point. We’ll definitely share more once we get closer to that season.”

While this obviously casts a wide net, it does mean fans can expect a map from Modern Warfare 3 or prior. Given the last truly classic map CoD Mobile received was Vacant in Season 10, six months ago, this is sure to be a welcome change of pace.

For the time being, it’s anyone’s guess what classic CoD map might make its return. There’s always no guarantee when we’ll see this old layout back in the spotlight.

With CoD Mobile Season 5 just around the corner, it seems a safe bet that fans will be waiting until July at the earliest to hear more about this throwback.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated here with any further details as we get closer to the next big content drops in CoD Mobile.