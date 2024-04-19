Call of Duty Mobile Mythic weapon animation raises the bar for cosmetics

The new Mythic skin for the MG42 in Call of Duty Mobile is turning heads with its impressive inspect animation, raising the bar for other skins in the game and the industry as a whole.

When inspecting the new Mythic skin for the MG42 in Call of Duty Mobile, players are greeted with an impressive animation that shows an entire cutscene play out on and around the weapon itself.

The scene that we see play shows a group of what appears to be WWII era soldiers fighting along the top of the MG42, while different objects fly around. In the end, an aged photograph of a battalion flies by before the animation ends.

It’s an astonishing detail that really feels unique and unlike anything seen for weapons skins, both within the game and others like it. It has the Call of Duty Mobile community talking and it seems like it’s going to be overshadowing everything else in the game for some time.

When it was shared on the Leakers On Duty X account, one of the first responses said: “And so the greatest mastercraft inspection award goes to…”

Unique animations have been seen across tons of shooters beyond just Call of Duty, with games like Apex Legends featuring special animations for inspecting certain, unique weapons and skins. But these usually revolved around the character just looking at the weapon in some way.

Another fan, went so far as to say it’s the “… benchmark of the coolest weapon inspection in CoD history…”

Its lasting impression with the community speaks for itself, and shows that people are resonating with this kind of creativity. It’s making waves in a way that suggests others are going to have to try and match it, or be criticized for not being good enough.