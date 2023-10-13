Insane Call of Duty Mobile bundle turns your pet cat into an assault rifle

An insane Call of Duty Mobile skin bundle is turning your cat into an assault rifle in the new Metal Claws Draw cosmetic pack.

When it comes down to strange skins, the CoD devs are no strangers to pushing the limits. From adding Leatherface and Frank the Rabbit as Warzone Operators to incredibly colorful skins with wild animations in CoD Mobile, we’ve seen a fascinating mix in recent years.

However, it seems the devs have a particular love for cats, with the surreal-looking Sgt. Pspsps cat skin coming out in the Whisker Tango bundle for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which divided the community.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But, it seems they weren’t done there as they have now released a new bundle for CoD Mobile, Metal Claws Draw, with a plethora of cats included again.

Just like Sgt Pspsps, you can now play as a cat operator, well, it’s technically a skin. Made for the operator Rodion, named Hunter’s Prowl, it sees him with a with a cat head instead of his normal human head.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Making the bundle even more surreal is his skin for the Locus, the Metal Whisker, which according to the in-game cinematic promoting the skin, it apparently is a cat that turns into a rifle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, much of the community’s response was questioning the absurdity of it. “Man CoD Mobile is just off the rails these days,” said a player in response to the cinematic.

“Yeah keep this s*** in Call of Duty Mobile, we don’t want this on console. Gracias,” said another player. “I love how unhinged CoD mobile is,” says another CoD fan.

As for if we will ever see a feline version of Rodion in the mainline Modern Warfare or Warzone games, though it’s not impossible, as we have seen a few select items carry across CoD Mobile and the main entries.

Article continues after ad